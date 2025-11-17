CM Gupta announces name change of 3 Delhi Metro stations

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday announced that three metro stations — one existing and two upcoming — have been renamed in order to enhance passenger convenience and define clear local identities. Of the three metro stations, one is existing and two are upcoming (File photo)

Speaking at a Kalash Yatra in north Delhi’s Haiderpur, she said the Pitampura metro station in northwest Delhi, on the Red Line, will now be known as Madhuban Chowk.The station will be used as an interchange point after the RK Puram–Janakpuri corridor of the Magenta Line Phase 4 expansion becomes operational.

“The under-construction North Pitampura station in QU Block will now be named North Pitampura–Prashant Vihar metro station. Meanwhile, the proposed Pitampura North station will be named Haiderpur Village,” she said, later mentioning it in a post on X.

These two stations are also part of the RK Puram–Janakpuri corridor, which is expected to become operational for the public next year.

“The sacred Raj Kalash Yatra, taken out in honour of the brave martyrs of the Rezang La War, is an extremely proud moment. This sacred journey is a powerful message that connects the entire nation with the spirit of ‘Nation First’. This land of Haiderpur village considers itself blessed that the sacred memory of the brave martyrs has reached here,” she added.

DMRC is constructing about 112 kilometres of new metro lines as part of its Phase 4 expansion across the city. Of these, the construction of two priority corridors is underway: the RK Ashram Marg - Janakpuri West corridor and the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor (new Golden Line). However, a small Majlis Park to Maujpur corridor (extension of Pink Line) is almost ready. Three more new corridors were approved last year, which are in the pre-construction stage.

Name changes are not uncommon across the Delhi Metro network. In July 2023, the HUDA City Centre metro station was renamed the Millennium City Centre in July 2023. This was done on request of both the central and state governments -- in line with the Millenium city tag. An official said a name change process requires the state government to go through the State Names Authority (SNA).