Cold day conditions to abate in Delhi from today

NEW DELHI: Cold day conditions are likely to abate in Delhi from Thursday with the city expected to record an increase in the minimum temperature by over two degrees even as the air quality was in the “very poor” category.

Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 363 at 7:30 am on Thursday. The AQI was 322 at 4 pm on Wednesday.

Maximum temperatures and wind speed are likely to increase gradually, which will enhance ventilation of pollutants and lead to improvement in air quality. From January 21, the wind speed will pick further.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Delhi has faced cold day conditions for about a week as dense upper-level fog made it difficult for sunlight to penetrate to the surface. Shallow fog persisted in the early hours. It was expected to clear out in the second half of the day.

The minimum temperature was likely to be 10 degrees Celsius, about 2-3 notches below normal, while the maximum 18 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius and the maximum 18.1 degree Celsius, a notch lower than normal.