A Delhi Police constable saved the lives of at least 16 families and averted a major tragedy after he single-handedly pulled a burning gas cylinder out of a four-storey residential building in west Delhi’s Mohan Garden area, police said on Monday. Constable pulls on-fire cylinder out of building, saves residents

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said that the incident took place on Saturday around 9:30 pm, adding, “Before the local police or fire officials could reach the spot, Constable Anil Mahla who is posted as beat staff in the area took a split-second decision that proved life-saving.”

Police said that the cylinder caught fire on the kitchen of the third floor. The cause of fire was still unknown, they said.

The constable entered the kitchen, dragged out the burning cylinder, and managed to douse the fire, preventing a possible explosion.

With 16 families living in the building, officials said evacuating all the residents at the time would have been a tall ask and the constables actions helped avert a major incident that could have proved deadly.

Singh said the act reflected the commitment and courage expected of Delhi Police personnel. “This was a moment of valour where a police officer placed public safety above his own.”