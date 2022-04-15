Cooler evening as dusty winds push temp down
- Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station for weather, recorded a maximum of 39.4°C on Thursday, three degrees above normal and 1.2 degrees lower than the 40.6°C recorded the previous day.
The impact of a western disturbance brought isolated drizzle and dusty winds of speeds up to 40kmph on Thursday evening, even as windy conditions brought mercury below the 40-degree mark during the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the impact of the evening drizzle to remain in place on Friday as well, with the maximum expected to remain around 39°C, before touching the 40-degree mark on Saturday.
“While chances of rainfall over Delhi were less, passing thunderstorm and dust storm activity from Haryana was seen in the Capital at around 7.30 pm, with some parts receiving scattered drizzle. Strong winds were also seen in Delhi, leading to a possible 0.5 degrees drop in temperature on Friday,” said IMD scientist RK Jenamani.
The IMD has a ‘green alert’ in place for the next three days, indicating no significant weather phenomenon is expected over Delhi. However, a ‘yellow alert’ -- issued to warn people about a particular weather event -- is in place from April 18 onwards, indicating possible heatwave conditions from then.
“The maximum will reach close to 42 degrees or higher from April 18 onwards and while the normal in the second half of April is higher, parts of Delhi could still see heatwave conditions at the time,” said Jenamani.
On Thursday, Yamuna Sports Complex in east Delhi was the warmest location in the city, recording a temperature of 41.8°C, followed by Ridge station which saw a high of 41.6°C.Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.2°C – five degrees above normal and five degrees higher the previous day’s 21.7°C.
Delhi crossed the 40°C mark for the first time this year last Thursday. It rose to 41.6°C on Friday and 42.4°C on Saturday, before falling marginally to 41.8°C on Sunday.
On Monday, it was at its highest so far this year, at 42.6°C -- the highest ever so far this year. This streak was snapped on Tuesday, when the day got cooler by nearly three degrees, with the mercury dropping to 39.5°C.
The normal mark for April 6-10 is 34.7°C, while it is 36.1°C between April 11 and 15.
Five students, 2 teachers at Vasant Kunj school test +ve
At least five students and two teachers at a private school in south Delhi have tested positive for Covid-19, the school administration said on Thursday, dismissing a knee-jerk closure of the school. In a message to parents on Thursday, the school said that a student of Class 9 tested positive on Wednesday evening. Subsequently, the information was updated and the school said that two teachers and five students have tested positive.
DDMA to discuss return of mask rules next week
The Capital on Thursday added 325 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, a marginal rise from 299 the previous day, even as officials aware of the matter said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority is likely to meet on Wednesday next week to discuss the prevailing pandemic situation and explore if the mask mandate needs to be brought back. The fresh cases came on the back of 13,576 tests, of which 2.39% samples returned positive results.
Don’t shut schools every time Covid cases increase: Experts
The Delhi directorate of education (DoE) on Thursday asked authorities to shut parts of a school, or the entire institution “for the time being”, in the event of a positive Covid-19 case, even as experts stressed that schools could not be shut every time there was an infection spike in the city, and that it was a not an efficient method to tackle Covid-19.
Kharar man booked for stalking, molesting 47-year-old widow
A 58-year-man has been booked for stalking and molesting a 47-year-old woman living in the accused, Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggi's neighbourhood in Machipur village, Kharar. The complainant, who is an anganwadi worker, told the police that the accused, Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggi, had been harassing and stalking her since her husband died of a heart attack in 2005. Once he intercepted her in public and urinated in front of her, while making obscene gestures.
60-year-old ex-serviceman killed in Lalru hit-and-run
In yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali, a speeding car claimed the life of a 60-year-old ex-serviceman near Dappar toll plaza in Lalru on Wednesday evening. The victim was identified as Muni Ram, a resident of Lath village in Haryana's Sonepat district. His son Amit Kumar, 19, told the police that after retiring from the army, Kumar's father had started a new job as a security guard in Gholu Majra, Dera Bassi.
