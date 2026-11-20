A Delhi court on Thursday summoned Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta to testify as a witness in the case concerning the alleged attempt on her life at her Civil Lines camp office last August.

The chief minister has been directed to appear before the court on January 16 to record her testimony.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She has been directed to appear before the court on January 16 to record her testimony. Additional Sessions Judge Nishant Garg of Tis Hazari Courts passed the order.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The court had earlier directed that Gupta’s testimony be recorded in-camera, citing her status as a public figure and the need to prevent courtroom overcrowding and protect her privacy.

These directions followed an application by Special Public Prosecutor Pradeep Rana, who sought to schedule the chief minister’s in-camera testimony at a fixed time slot of 2pm to prevent courtroom overcrowding.

Gupta was allegedly attacked on August 20 while attending a weekly public hearing at her Civil Lines camp office. Rajesh Khimjibhai, an auto driver from Gujarat’s Rajkot, allegedly posed as a complainant to gain entry to the venue but was overpowered by the chief minister’s security personnel and taken into custody.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The court had framed charges of attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy against Khimjibhai, observing that he had managed to breach the chief minister’s security cordon and attack her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court had framed charges of attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy against Khimjibhai, observing that he had managed to breach the chief minister’s security cordon and attack her. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“This prima facie shows that the accused Rajesh has come in a very calculated and well-prepared manner to attack the victim with an intention to kill…,” the court had said.

It had also framed criminal charges against a man by the name of Raza, who is accused of conspiring with Khimjibhai and providing him money to travel to Delhi.

Rejecting Raza’s plea for discharge, the court had observed that he had allegedly hatched the conspiracy in secrecy and was, therefore, liable to face prosecution for the same offences.