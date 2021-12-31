Covid +ve flyers from ‘at-risk’ countries can isolate at hotel

Passengers arriving from at-risk countries who test positive for Covid-19 will now be able to choose a paid stay at a designated hotel for their mandatory quarantine if they test positive at the airport, the Delhi government said in an order on Thursday.

South Africa, China, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and all of Europe have been classified as at-risk for the Omicron variant and anyone arriving from these regions will need to take a test on arrival and, if they test positive, will need to check into an institutional quarantine. The order added that those from other foreign countries, if found positive in the random testing, will also be transferred to these facilities.

“In compliance of guidelines for international arrivals dated November 30 issued by ministry of health and family welfare, based on risk assessment; it is informed that the institutional isolation of the Covid positive passengers/contacts arriving at IGI airport from foreign countries will, henceforth, be done at designated paid and free facilities (hotels and Covid care centre) set up in various districts,” said an order issued on Thursday by Delhi government’s director general of health services Nutan Mundeja.

Delhi government has set up a 100-bed paid isolation facility at IBIS Hotel in Aerocity, and free centres at a 50-bed facility at CWG Akshardham, which will be scaled up to 500 beds, 100 beds at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and 100 beds at Terapanth Bhawan, the order said.

These isolation facilities have been linked with different hospitals for proper monitoring of the patients. The facility at IBIS Hotel has been linked to Indira Gandhi Hospital, Dwarka; CWG Akshardham facility will be monitored by doctors from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital; Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre facility will be monitored by doctors from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital; and the patients at Terapanth Bhawan will be checked by Ambedkar Nagar Hospital, the order said.

Seven days of home quarantine is mandatory for those testing negative upon arrival from the at-risk countries. After seven days, they must take another RT-PCR test. If they test negative, they can come out of quarantine, but are asked to monitor their health for the next seven days.

The Delhi government teams deployed for testing and coordinating the admission of foreign passengers testing positive at the airport have been asked to transfer the patients according to the latest order, officials aware of the matter said.

A health department official said the hospitals linked to the facilities for the international passengers have been asked to ensure proper monitoring, and also provide timely and adequate supply of logistics. “Patients will immediately shifted to a hospital, if there is any deterioration in their condition,” the official said.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the Delhi government has set up step-down Covid care facilities at four locations. “The step-down Covid care centre is used when the patient’s health improves after staying in the hospital for a few days, and when the patient does not require medical attention in a hospital. The patient is then sent to the step-down centre where he/she is looked after by health care workers,” Jain said.

Dr Lalit Kant, former head of the epidemiology and communicable diseases department in ICMR, said: “The government has taken the right decision. There is no point taking asymptomatic positives to hospital, as they do not require active treatment. The experience from other countries has also shown that majority of cases are mild. By keeping them under observation, contact with other persons can also be minimised, that will help in controlling the spread. Besides, it will also provide the patients a comfortable stay.”