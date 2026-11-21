New Delhi, Pakistan Minister Musadik Malik, who attended the India-hosted SCO civilisational summit on Friday, said he came to Delhi for discussions in the "multilateral context", even as he emphasised that culture has a very key role to play in fostering dialogue between the two sides.

Culture has key role in fostering dialogue, says Pak minister attending SCO forum in India more less

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On the sidelines of the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, held at the historic Purana Quila, reporters asked climate change minister Malik if the ongoing forum will lead to improvement in bilateral ties between India and Pakistan.

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"This forum is itself multilateral. You should engage in multilateral discussions. Even the questions you have asked today have not been bilateral; everything here is happening in a multilateral context. We have also come here for multilateral discussions," he said.

Amid unease in India-Pakistan ties since the 2025 Pahalgam attack, the minister, who is visiting India for the first time, however, asserted that culture has a very "key role" to play in fostering dialogue between the two sides.

However, he said culture was not just about two countries but had a regional role. "Unless we understand each other, our way of thinking and manners of living, we won't be able to grow. Through dialogues, we will get each other's perspectives and get to know each other's understanding, and that's how the region will be able to grow," the Pakistan minister said.

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{{^usCountry}} India, since the April 22 terror attack last year that claimed 26 lives, suspended the Indus Water Treaty in 2025 as one of the punitive measures against Pakistan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India, since the April 22 terror attack last year that claimed 26 lives, suspended the Indus Water Treaty in 2025 as one of the punitive measures against Pakistan. {{/usCountry}}

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New Delhi has maintained that talks and terror can't go together, and no dialogue will happen until Pakistan unequivocally abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

Asked about his views on bilateral issues, Malik said, "I have come to a multilateral forum. And, we wish to have a good discussion and take this multilateral forum forward. And, only we just don't have issues. Iran has issues; in West Asia, there are many issues, so I don't want to reduce such a wide ambit by referring only to bilateral matters. So, I am giving my reply in the context of multilateralism only."

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His comments also indicated that Islamabad intends to keep his visit in the context of multilateralism only.

India announced on October 28 that it had extended invitations to all SCO members, including Pakistan, in keeping with established practice. It was perhaps the first time New Delhi had invited a Pakistani minister to attend an event in India since the May 7-10 military hostilities last year following Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan announced on November 14 that Malik would participate in the forum.

He told reporters that Pakistan too has suffered due to terrorism.

"Whenever we have to talk, you know how a large number of people have been killed , so whenever we have to talk on terrorism, we will have to bring transparency; evidence will have to be brought from two sides. Our efforts will be to ensure that a transparent mechanism is in place. Many times, we have already invited for that too," Malik told reporters.

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It will also help "build trust", and some solutions may also come up, he hoped.

He said a suggestion could be to talk through a "friend" whom both India and Pakistan "can trust", but these things "could not progress well".

"We have a lot of pain and sorrow, . A lot of incidents have happened in your country, and a large number of people have been killed in the last two years," Malik said.

He argued that "our neighbourhood is complicated", and there is a need to "solve" this.

The Pakistan minister also suggested that instead of pointing fingers, efforts should focus on solving these issues.

The three-day event is being hosted by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of External Affairs from November 20-22.

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Welcoming the Forum, he said, "Many of our neighbours with whom we don't get to talk, or get opportunities to listen to their views, and more importantly understand them, we are getting opportunities to speak to them."

"We shared a dining table with delegates from Central Asia and Nepal, our hosts were present. We had a good talk. We talked about culture and civilisation. Here at this forum, art, music and culture are being discussed. And, when these talks happen together then new avenues open," he added.

The minister is accompanied by his wife and a senior Pakistani official, both of whom are also travelling to India for the first time.

Asked about his plans to see India beyond the forum, and if he would visit Taj Mahal, he said, "I have come to India for a few days. Tomorrow I will be engaged due to the SCO forum. I may not be able to explore much this time, but whatever opportunity I will get, I will try to meet people also and see some places, and understand them. People are the same everywhere."

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He underlined that the artefacts, monuments, markets, these are elements of people, of culture.

"It is our wish that we also host some events, and you also host some, so hopefully this people-to-people contact will be there," Malik said, without elaborating.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.