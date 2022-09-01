Cumbersome digitised ticketing hassles monument visitors

The cumbersome digitised ticketing mechanism and the absence of physical ticketing at several monuments protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the national capital is turning out to be a hassle for visitors who do not possess smartphones or are not well-versed with technology.

Digital ticketing, which gathered steam during the pandemic when physical distancing and reduced human contact were the priority, continued even after the pandemic eased. In fact, several monuments in the city currently have only online tickets available, HT has found during a visit to seven monuments on Tuesday.

In the absence of other modes to obtain tickets, outstation tourists, senior citizens unfamiliar with technology, and many others who do not possess smartphones often turn away disappointed, unable to visit the places of interest.

The seven ASI-protected monuments that HT visited were the Hauz Khas Fort complex, Abdur Rahim Khan-i-Khanan’s Tomb, Humayun’s Tomb, Purana Qila, Qutub Minar, Safdarjung’s Tomb, and Red Fort. Of these, there is no physical ticketing mechanism at Hauz Khas Fort and the Khan-i-Khanan’s Tomb while the remaining five monuments have both modes.

At Hauz Khas complex, the physical ticketing counter has been shut for the past three months, security guards at the site said. Clueless visitors are directed towards the standee banners to utilise the “scan and pay” option. The method requires visitors to scan the QR code on the banner which directs them to ASI payment gateway.

In order to obtain the ticket, visitors need to furnish information such as date, time slot, nationality, the number of visitors and phone number along with identity details such as passport, pan card, driving licence, and voter ID card, among others.

Several college students and young working professionals who visited the fort complex on Tuesday were seen struggling with the mechanism.

Vansh Rathore, 19, a Delhi University student and first-time visitor, said, “I had no idea that online tickets are required for entry. ” Rathore, who was accompanied by a friend, fiddled with the online mechanism for a while but eventually decided to visit a restaurant instead. “We are unable to understand the mechanism. It’s also taking time so we will probably try again on another day,” he said.

Anu, a PhD scholar at Jawaharlal Nehru University, and her two friends had to return without seeing the fort complex as well. “We took turns and tried to book tickets twice but there was no option to book tickets for three individuals at once,” she said, adding that the mechanism was not suited for a country like India where digital literacy was not widespread.

Similar challenges are faced by visitors at Abdur Rahim Khan-i-Khanan’s Tomb. The security guard at the monument said only online ticketing was in place since the reopening of the restored complex two years ago.

Sunil Kumar, a working professional, a visitor, said the online mechanism was cumbersome. “It took us around 10 minutes to book the tickets. Had there been an option of purchasing a physical ticket, I’d have opted for it. Buying an online ticket is a hassle we need to furnish a lot of information,” he said.

At the five other monuments HT visited, there were more takers for physical tickets. At monuments such as Red Fort and Qutub Minar that see a high tourist footfall, the online ticketing mechanism, however, allowed a few visitors to jump serpentine queues.

Monument lovers and experts make a case for the provision of both online and offline ticketing mechanisms.

Sonali Verma, a communication professional, said the online ticketing mechanism was “exclusionary” in nature. “To book the ticket online, one has to give a lot of personal information which is irritating. Moreover, the process is exclusionary and restricts access to those who may not have a phone or internet,” said Verma, a frequent visitor to the Humayun’s tomb.

ASI response awaited