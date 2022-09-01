Cumbersome digitised ticketing hassles monument visitors
Digital ticketing gathered steam during the pandemic when physical distancing and reduced human contact were the priority. But visitors complain, they were turning out to be a hassle for many
The cumbersome digitised ticketing mechanism and the absence of physical ticketing at several monuments protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the national capital is turning out to be a hassle for visitors who do not possess smartphones or are not well-versed with technology.
Digital ticketing, which gathered steam during the pandemic when physical distancing and reduced human contact were the priority, continued even after the pandemic eased. In fact, several monuments in the city currently have only online tickets available, HT has found during a visit to seven monuments on Tuesday.
In the absence of other modes to obtain tickets, outstation tourists, senior citizens unfamiliar with technology, and many others who do not possess smartphones often turn away disappointed, unable to visit the places of interest.
The seven ASI-protected monuments that HT visited were the Hauz Khas Fort complex, Abdur Rahim Khan-i-Khanan’s Tomb, Humayun’s Tomb, Purana Qila, Qutub Minar, Safdarjung’s Tomb, and Red Fort. Of these, there is no physical ticketing mechanism at Hauz Khas Fort and the Khan-i-Khanan’s Tomb while the remaining five monuments have both modes.
At Hauz Khas complex, the physical ticketing counter has been shut for the past three months, security guards at the site said. Clueless visitors are directed towards the standee banners to utilise the “scan and pay” option. The method requires visitors to scan the QR code on the banner which directs them to ASI payment gateway.
In order to obtain the ticket, visitors need to furnish information such as date, time slot, nationality, the number of visitors and phone number along with identity details such as passport, pan card, driving licence, and voter ID card, among others.
Several college students and young working professionals who visited the fort complex on Tuesday were seen struggling with the mechanism.
Vansh Rathore, 19, a Delhi University student and first-time visitor, said, “I had no idea that online tickets are required for entry. ” Rathore, who was accompanied by a friend, fiddled with the online mechanism for a while but eventually decided to visit a restaurant instead. “We are unable to understand the mechanism. It’s also taking time so we will probably try again on another day,” he said.
Anu, a PhD scholar at Jawaharlal Nehru University, and her two friends had to return without seeing the fort complex as well. “We took turns and tried to book tickets twice but there was no option to book tickets for three individuals at once,” she said, adding that the mechanism was not suited for a country like India where digital literacy was not widespread.
Similar challenges are faced by visitors at Abdur Rahim Khan-i-Khanan’s Tomb. The security guard at the monument said only online ticketing was in place since the reopening of the restored complex two years ago.
Sunil Kumar, a working professional, a visitor, said the online mechanism was cumbersome. “It took us around 10 minutes to book the tickets. Had there been an option of purchasing a physical ticket, I’d have opted for it. Buying an online ticket is a hassle we need to furnish a lot of information,” he said.
At the five other monuments HT visited, there were more takers for physical tickets. At monuments such as Red Fort and Qutub Minar that see a high tourist footfall, the online ticketing mechanism, however, allowed a few visitors to jump serpentine queues.
Monument lovers and experts make a case for the provision of both online and offline ticketing mechanisms.
Sonali Verma, a communication professional, said the online ticketing mechanism was “exclusionary” in nature. “To book the ticket online, one has to give a lot of personal information which is irritating. Moreover, the process is exclusionary and restricts access to those who may not have a phone or internet,” said Verma, a frequent visitor to the Humayun’s tomb.
ASI response awaited
-
‘Kartik hid info on HC proceedings in his bail plea’
The Danapur court, which rejected the anticipatory bail petition of Kartik Kumar on Thursday, a day after he resigned from Bihar cabinet, has said in its order that he had hidden key information related to proceedings in the Patna High Court in the abduction case in which he is an accused, according to the public prosecutor in the case.
-
Clear air on ECI opinion on CM Soren, UPA team tells J’khand Governor
A delegation from Jharkhand's ruling alliance of, Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal met Governor Ramesh Bais on Thursday and requested him to “clear the air” on the opinion given by Election Commission of India following a complaint by Opposition BJP that has demanded disqualification of chief minister Hemant Soren as a member of the state assembly while accusing him of holding an office of profit.
-
UP aims at ODF++ grade for its villages by 2025
LUCKNOW Having been declared an open defecation free (ODF) state, Uttar Pradesh is now gearing up to achieve the ODF category for its villages by 2025, in the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural), said a Panchayati raj department spokesperson. The objective is to relegate the age-old practice of open defecation to history and script a new chapter in the evolution of UP's villages.
-
MNS banks on Hindutva aggression to ally with Shinde-BJP for BMC polls
With nativist and right-wing politics polarised within Shiv Sena and the Eknath Shinde faction and the Bharatiya Janata Party sharing power, Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is desperate for relevance. A tacit understanding with the MNS could be a win-win situation as chief minister Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis may use one Thackeray (Raj) to challenge another (Uddhav) in Sena strongholds.
-
Survey of madrasas part of efforts to ensure modern education to Muslim youths: UP minister
LUCKNOW The U.P. government's decision to order a survey of all unrecognised madrasas coincides with the sharp decline in the number of students enrolled with the state's madrasa board. Minister of state for minorities, Danish Azad Ansari, a pasmanda (backward) Muslim and the lone Muslim face of Yogi 2.0, however, defended the move to order survey of private/unaided madrasas, saying the government needs data to plan for the future.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics