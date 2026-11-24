The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday announced a policy for booking parks and recreational green spaces for literary festivals, exhibitions, food festivals, cultural performances, heritage walks, yoga sessions and community gatherings. It said 17 parks, including Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Asita (Yamuna River Front), Hauz Khas Park and Baansera, and amphitheaters at places like Sanjay Lake, Coronation Park and Vasant Udyan will be covered under the policy.

A centralised, single-window online booking portal will be linked to the DDA website. (X) more less

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A DDA spokesperson said a centralised, single-window online booking portal will be linked to the DDA website, bringing the entire process onto a common digital platform, enabling applicants to explore available locations, check designated areas and capacities, understand applicable charges and submit applications and payments online. “LG [Lieutenant Governor] Taranjit Singh Sandhu has issued directions for rationalising services offered by the DDA parks, after which the authority has introduced a new policy for booking these spaces for public, educational, cultural, recreational and community activities in designated green spaces,” the spokesperson said.

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The DDA said the permitted activities will include meditation and fitness programmes, poetry readings, book launches and discussions, guided nature and heritage walks, workshops, awareness programmes, art and craft exhibitions, cultural performances, theatre, book fairs, craft bazaars, food festivals, educational activities and institutional events, subject to approval of the proposed event plan.

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{{^usCountry}} The designated open park spaces have been classified under Category A, with three sub-categories based on the anticipated peak gathering. Category A1 will be for gatherings of up to 200 people, A2 for 200 to 500 people, and A3 for large gatherings of over 500 people. “The classification will enable DDA to regulate activities according to the scale of participation and the requirement of individual locations,” an official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The designated open park spaces have been classified under Category A, with three sub-categories based on the anticipated peak gathering. Category A1 will be for gatherings of up to 200 people, A2 for 200 to 500 people, and A3 for large gatherings of over 500 people. “The classification will enable DDA to regulate activities according to the scale of participation and the requirement of individual locations,” an official said. {{/usCountry}}

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Facilities such as amphitheatres will be available under Category B. There are separate provisions for half-day and full-day bookings and for ticketed and non-ticketed events.

The sites include large parks, places of archaeological importance, spaces near waterbodies, and amphitheaters, including Swarna Jayanti Park (Rohini), District Parks in Dwarka, Indraprastha Park (Millennium Park), Astha Kunj, Hauz Khas Park and Mehrauli Archaeological Park.

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The amphitheatres at Indraprastha Park, Astha Kunj, Utsav Ground, Vasant Udyan, and Tughlaqabad Recreational Park are proposed to be made available, subject to notified capacities.

The DDA policy provides for schools to book designated park spaces for ₹1 for educational and recreational activities. “These may include school picnics, painting and photography activities, debates, competitions and similar educational engagements,” the official said.

The initiative is intended to take learning beyond classroom boundaries and provide children with opportunities to connect with nature, observe biodiversity, appreciate the environment and participate in creative and collaborative activities in open green spaces.

Schools booking parks for other purposes will be eligible for a 50% concession on applicable booking charges, subject to the policy provisions. Recognised higher educational institutions, government departments, public sector undertakings and autonomous bodies can get a 50% concession on applicable booking charges.

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The DDA said that special safeguards have been incorporated for ecologically sensitive locations, including Asita and Mehrauli Archaeological Park. “Activities in notified ridge areas and protected forest areas will be subject to applicable conservation guidelines and restricted to sunrise-to-sunset timings,” says the policy.

“The booking agency will be responsible for crowd management, safety arrangements, waste segregation and disposal, cleaning and restoration of the allotted area. GPS-tagged photographs before and after the event will help ensure accountability and proper monitoring of the condition of the site.”