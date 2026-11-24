New Delhi, The Delhi Development Authority on Tuesday announced a single-window park booking policy allowing the public to book green spaces for various activities, including corporate events, film shootings and private gatherings.

DDA announces single-window park booking policy, spaces available for ₹1 for educational purposes more less

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Under the policy aiming to improve public access to its parks and green spaces, designated open park spaces have been classified into three categories category A1 for gatherings of up to 200 persons, category A2 for 200-500 persons and category A3 for above 500 persons.

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According to an official statement, "Recognising the importance of outdoor learning and experiential education, DDA has provided for schools to book designated park spaces for ₹1 for educational and recreational activities. These may include school picnics, painting and photography activities, debates, competitions and similar educational engagements."

The proposed centralised, single-window online booking portal will be linked to the DDA website .

Bringing the entire booking process onto a common digital platform, the portal will inform applicants about available locations, capacities, applicable charges and payments, the DDA added.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the officials, the initiative, under the directions of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, seeks to encourage citizens to experience and engage with nature beyond conventional recreation by providing opportunities to organise activities including yoga and meditation sessions, nature and heritage walks, poetry readings, book discussions, literary festivals, etc. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the officials, the initiative, under the directions of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, seeks to encourage citizens to experience and engage with nature beyond conventional recreation by providing opportunities to organise activities including yoga and meditation sessions, nature and heritage walks, poetry readings, book discussions, literary festivals, etc. {{/usCountry}}

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The policy has identified 17 parks, including Swarna Jayanti Park, Rohini; Chitragupta Park, Rohini; G-8 Lake Park, Hari Nagar; District Park, Paschim Vihar; Sandesh Vihar, Pitampura; Lake Park, Pitampura; District Parks in Dwarka; Indraprastha Park ; Sanjay Lake; Asita Yamuna River Front; Coronation Park; Astha Kunj; Hauz Khas Park; Baansera and Mehrauli Archaeological Park.

"In addition, designated amphitheatres at locations such as Indraprastha Park, Astha Kunj, Utsav Ground, Vasant Udyan, Tughlaqabad Recreational Park, Sanjay Lake and Coronation Park are proposed to be made available, subject to notified capacities and operational readiness," the statement added.

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Special safeguards have been incorporated for ecologically sensitive locations, including Asita and Mehrauli Archaeological Park. Activities in notified Ridge areas and protected forest areas will be restricted to sunrise-to-sunset timings, the DDA added.

GPS-tagged photographs before and after the event will help ensure accountability and proper monitoring of the site's condition, officials added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.