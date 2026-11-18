Around 1,500 heritage structures across the national capital, including lesser-known monuments, historic buildings, archaeological remains and traditional bazaars, will be documented under a year-long initiative by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), aimed at making the Capital’s architectural legacy more accessible to the public.

As part of the initiative, signages carrying QR codes and information plaques will be installed at the identified locations, allowing visitors to access historical information on their mobile phones

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As part of the initiative, signages carrying QR codes and information plaques will be installed at the identified locations, allowing visitors to access historical information on their mobile phones. Interactive digital maps, specially designed heritage trails and suggested walking routes will also be developed to help residents and tourists explore different historical parts of the city, according to a statement issued by the DDA on Wednesday.

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Apart from prominent monuments, the exercise will cover unlisted heritage structures, historic streets, traditional markets and contemporary architectural heritage. DDA said the aim was to bring lesser-known and unlisted structures into the mainstream planning and conservation framework, rather than limit the exercise to monuments already recognised or documented.

A comprehensive digital e-book featuring historical information, photographs and suggested walking trails will also be prepared. The resource, along with digital maps and visitor booklets, will be made available to citizens, students, researchers and tourists, offering them information about the identified sites and helping them plan visits.

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{{^usCountry}} The two organisations signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday for the initiative, titled “Rediscovering Delhi: Connecting People, Places and Heritage”, following directions from Delhi lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. DDA vice-chairman N Saravana Kumar was also present at the signing ceremony. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two organisations signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday for the initiative, titled “Rediscovering Delhi: Connecting People, Places and Heritage”, following directions from Delhi lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. DDA vice-chairman N Saravana Kumar was also present at the signing ceremony. {{/usCountry}}

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The project aims to create a comprehensive database that can guide conservation and rejuvenation work, while helping integrate heritage assets into the city’s future development plans. The documentation will also serve as a planning resource under the Master Plan for Delhi 2047, helping identify heritage zones, cultural precincts and archaeological parks, DDA said.

The database is expected to support the preparation of conservation and area improvement plans, adaptive reuse of historic buildings and the revitalisation of traditional markets and heritage streets. The initiative also envisages developing interconnected heritage circuits, pedestrian networks and public spaces, while promoting cultural tourism, traditional crafts and local economic activities.

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INTACH’s Delhi chapter will undertake archival research, drawing on historical records, photographs, documents and existing heritage listings to compile information about the identified structures. The research, documentation and design work will be completed within one year of the execution of the MoU.

The project will cover heritage sites other than those already included in the e-book prepared under an earlier DDA-INTACH agreement, signed on April 2, 2026, for documenting the heritage of the Delhi Ridge.

The collaboration is part of the DDA’s broader efforts to promote heritage conservation and public engagement, in line with the vision of “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi.”