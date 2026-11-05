DDA sees 80% rise in sales of flats from April to October this year

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) sold 9,332 flats between April and October 2026, a nearly 80% increase from 5,198 sold during the corresponding period last year, officials said on Wednesday.

Sales in the low-income group (LIG), middle-income group (MIG) and high-income group (HIG) categories have already exceeded their respective totals for the entire 2025-26 financial year, the DDA said in a statement. (Representative photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Narela accounted for more than 90% of the bookings in the first seven months of the current financial year, according to the DDA.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Sales in the low-income group (LIG), middle-income group (MIG) and high-income group (HIG) categories have already exceeded their respective totals for the entire 2025-26 financial year, the DDA said in a statement.

The DDA sold 5,171 LIG flats between April and October, compared with 3,547 during all of 2025-26. MIG sales stood at 1,704, up from 1,580, while 820 HIG flats were sold more than double the 404 sold in the previous year.

The authority attributed the increase to infrastructure development and improved connectivity in Narela, which it described as an emerging residential destination. Key projects include the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and the upcoming Rithala-Narela-Kundli metro corridor, officials said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The proposed 138-hectare Education Hub in Sectors G2 to G6, where land has been allotted to universities and educational institutions, is also expected to support the area’s growth. The Narela Sports Complex, green spaces and other civic amenities, are among the developments, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed 138-hectare Education Hub in Sectors G2 to G6, where land has been allotted to universities and educational institutions, is also expected to support the area’s growth. The Narela Sports Complex, green spaces and other civic amenities, are among the developments, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The DDA also attributed the sales growth to multiple housing schemes, expanded housing finance options and increased outreach.

Meanwhile, the DDA has extended the booking period for three ongoing housing schemes under the First Come First Serve (FCFS) system until December 31. The schemes are the DDA Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025, DDA Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana 2026 and DDA Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026.

The DDA said the bookings are being made online through its Awaas portal. The flats are freehold and ready for occupancy. Sample flats are available for prospective buyers to view, officials added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The authority said it would continue to focus on affordable housing, digital governance and planned development across the Capital.