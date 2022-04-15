DDA plans to develop Rohini’s vacant plots
Almost four decades after developing Rohini as one of the three sub-cities in the national capital, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has now decided to develop commercial spaces lying unused for years, and have initiated steps to appoint a consultant to carry out a study and prepare a detailed plan for the vacant land parcels.
“There are several vacant land parcels in the area. The consultant will study the entire area, assess demand and suggest ways to optimally utilise land parcels earmarked for commercial use,” said a senior DDA official.
The official added that the selected firm will have to do a detailed feasibility study, taking into account DDA’s latest policies, like transit oriented development, and provisions under the Master Plan of Delhi-2021.
“Study the best practices from similar projects in Delhi-NCR, any other city in India or globally... Highlight the key learnings with respect to product typology, success factors, product mix details, nature and type of development and innovative solutions,” said the tender document issued by the DDA on April 12.
Spread over 7,400 hectares, Rohini was developed in the 1980s as one of the three planned sub-cities along with Dwarka and Narela. DDA officials said that it was developed in five phases with 41 sectors.
DDA officials said that while a lot of residential development has happened in the area, commercial spaces developed by DDA are still lying unused.
Yashpal, executive member of the DDA Market Joint Action Committee, said, “We have been raising the issue regarding DDA-developed commercial spaces lying vacant for a long time. But the land-owning agency has done little to address this problem. DDA should focus on improving the facilities at the district and local shopping centres and increase the floor area ratio.”
Former planning commissioner of DDA AK Jain said commercialisation in residential areas and the high market price of DDA-developed commercial areas are some of the reasons why commercial spaces are lying vacant.
“The sale of commercial property developed by DDA is not good due to high cost, which is sometimes much more than the prevailing market prices. DDA needs to be realistic when it comes to prices... Another reason is that a lot of commercial development has been allowed in residential areas where one can get more space at much cheaper rates as compared to planned commercial spaces,” he said.
Jain said the DDA needs to look at innovative ways to make use of available commercial spaces. “They can develop integrated commercial centres, supermarkets, IT parks etc,” said Jain.
Cooler evening as dusty winds push temp down
The impact of a western disturbance brought isolated drizzle and dusty winds of speeds up to 40kmph on Thursday evening, even as windy conditions brought mercury below the 40-degree mark during the day. Safdarjung, Delhi's base station for weather, recorded a maximum of 39.4C on Thursday, three degrees above normal and 1.2 degrees lower than the 40.6C recorded the previous day.
Five students, 2 teachers at Vasant Kunj school test +ve
At least five students and two teachers at a private school in south Delhi have tested positive for Covid-19, the school administration said on Thursday, dismissing a knee-jerk closure of the school. In a message to parents on Thursday, the school said that a student of Class 9 tested positive on Wednesday evening. Subsequently, the information was updated and the school said that two teachers and five students have tested positive.
DDMA to discuss return of mask rules next week
The Capital on Thursday added 325 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, a marginal rise from 299 the previous day, even as officials aware of the matter said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority is likely to meet on Wednesday next week to discuss the prevailing pandemic situation and explore if the mask mandate needs to be brought back. The fresh cases came on the back of 13,576 tests, of which 2.39% samples returned positive results.
Don’t shut schools every time Covid cases increase: Experts
The Delhi directorate of education (DoE) on Thursday asked authorities to shut parts of a school, or the entire institution “for the time being”, in the event of a positive Covid-19 case, even as experts stressed that schools could not be shut every time there was an infection spike in the city, and that it was a not an efficient method to tackle Covid-19.
Kharar man booked for stalking, molesting 47-year-old widow
A 58-year-man has been booked for stalking and molesting a 47-year-old woman living in the accused, Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggi's neighbourhood in Machipur village, Kharar. The complainant, who is an anganwadi worker, told the police that the accused, Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggi, had been harassing and stalking her since her husband died of a heart attack in 2005. Once he intercepted her in public and urinated in front of her, while making obscene gestures.
