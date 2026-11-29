New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to organise its winter flower festival “Palaash Mahotsav” in two phases in February, officials said on Sunday.

First leg will take place on February 13 and 14 at Baansera, District Park Hauz Khas, and DDA Park Shivaji Marg, followed by a second round at Ashoka Garden on February 20 and 21. (Representative photo) more less

They added that the first leg will take place on February 13 and 14 at Baansera, District Park Hauz Khas, and DDA Park Shivaji Marg, followed by a second round at Ashoka Garden on February 20 and 21.

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Officials said the festival, organised under the directions of Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, will feature three-dimensional floral installations, towering flower sculptures, magnificent floral gateways, enchanting flower tunnels, artistic floral fountains, and vibrant thematic gardens. It will also include floral competitions among DDA’s various horticultural divisions, cultural performances and many recreational activities.

“The floral extravaganza is envisaged to transform the four parks into vibrant floral wonderlands, offering visitors an immersive experience of nature, art, culture and entertainment,” DDA said in a statement.

It will also feature musical performances, food courts, dedicated children’s activity zones, gardening workshops and environmental awareness programmes.

An official said, “Magnificent floral installations rising up to 40 feet, giant sculptures of animals and birds, floral representations of Indian heritage and cultural architecture, decorative fountains and imaginative creations using fresh flowers, fruits and vegetables will be among the highlights.”

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{{^usCountry}} Baansera will feature 66 three-dimensional floral installations, comprising one grand landmark floral installation, five mega installations and 60 smaller thematic floral sculptures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Baansera will feature 66 three-dimensional floral installations, comprising one grand landmark floral installation, five mega installations and 60 smaller thematic floral sculptures. {{/usCountry}}

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District Park Hauz Khas will feature a Buddha lotus installation, floral replicas of musical instruments, animal sculptures crafted using fresh vegetables, giant floral baskets and cups, ornamental floral towers, a floral globe, a floral clock, floral rangoli, decorative fountains and enchanting flower tunnels.

At DDA Park Shivaji Marg, approximately 3,000 square metres of floral and ornamental plant displays while at Ashoka garden, Ashok Vihar, inter-divisional horticultural competitions will be held among DDA’s horticulture divisions,

“DDA will encourage active participation from resident welfare associations, schools, colleges, universities, nurseries, self-help groups, environmental organisations, startups and cultural institutions,” the official added.

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Palaash Mahotsav is being organised annually since 2023.