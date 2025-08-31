Delhi: 19-yr-old stabbed to death in Khirki Extn; another injured

A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death and his cousin injured after four men allegedly attacked them with knives over an old dispute in south Delhi’s Khirki Extension early on Saturday, police said. Police said the incident occurred when the two were returning home late at night. (Representational image)

The deceased was identified as Vivek Gupta, 19, who worked as a helper at a restaurant in Select City Walk Mall. His cousin, Aman Gupta, 21, employed at another restaurant in the same mall, is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre, police said.

Police said the incident took place when the two were returning home late at night. Around 2am, a PCR call alerted police after locals saw the cousins lying in a pool of blood on the street. At 2.25am, another call was received from Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, stating that Vivek had succumbed to his injuries.

According to Ankit Chauhan, DCP (South), CCTV footage showed the four accused armed with knives attacking the cousins. “The police team visited the spot. Raids are underway to apprehend the culprits,” he said.

Investigators said the accused and victims were known to each other and lived in the same area. “The accused had earlier threatened them after a fight. On the day of the incident, they followed the cousins, picked a quarrel and then stabbed them,” a senior police officer said.

Hardly 40-50 minutes after attacking the cousins, the accused committed armed robbery in the same area and managed to escape. At 2.53am, police received another call from Khirki Extension reporting that four men, with blood on their hands and carrying knives, robbed a food delivery executive and fled with his bike.

Relatives of the victims staged a protest outside the Malviya Nagar police station, accusing police of failing to act promptly. Vivek’s mother, Devi Gupta, said, “They followed my son from the mall to the Khirki area. They had knives... What was his fault? He hardly keeps any cash. My son was killed for no reason, and the police did not do anything.”

Meanwhile, Vivek’s sister, Raveena Gupta, told HT that the body was found barely 50-100 metres from their home. “He was about to reach home, but they brutally attacked him. He tried to walk and come to us for help but collapsed midway. I want the murderers arrested. They are locals only and involved in such crimes. Why are the police not arresting them?” she said.

Police initially lodged a case of murder and attempt to murder. A senior officer denied allegations of inaction and said the accused had been identified and would be arrested soon.