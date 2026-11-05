New Delhi

In all, MCD plans to deploy a total of 1,000 machines—four in each of the 250 wards—officials said (Representative photo)

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has initiated trials of vacuum-based and battery-operated litter picker machines in eight wards of the Keshavpuram zone, as part of a project to clean markets and heavy-footfall areas, senior civic officials said.

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In all, MCD plans to deploy a total of 1,000 machines—four in each of the 250 wards—officials said.

A senior municipal official, asking not to be named, said that these machines are equipped with a suction hose to collect plastic bottles, paper cups, wrappers, leaves and other light waste. “The machines are designed to facilitate efficient cleaning of markets, public places, narrow lanes and busy commercial areas, particularly locations where large mechanised road sweeping machines face difficulty in accessing,” the official said.

The plan comes after chief minister Rekha Gupta, on October 17, made public the plan to deploy 1,000 litter-picker machines. “These machines would help collect small pieces of litter from roads and public places and support vacuum cleaning. Funds had also been provided for 100 mechanical sweeping machines,” she previously said.

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{{^usCountry}} To mechanise waste cleaning, the CM had said that approval was also granted for 428 auto-tippers, 128 e-rickshaws, 25 medium trucks for door-to-door waste collection, 27 refuse compactors, five additional refuse compactors and 30 hook loaders in southeast Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To mechanise waste cleaning, the CM had said that approval was also granted for 428 auto-tippers, 128 e-rickshaws, 25 medium trucks for door-to-door waste collection, 27 refuse compactors, five additional refuse compactors and 30 hook loaders in southeast Delhi. {{/usCountry}}