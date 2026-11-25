Delhi's air quality stayed in the "poor" category on Wednesday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 228, one point higher than Tuesday's 227, as calm winds and a stronger temperature inversion kept pollutants from dispersing.

PM2.5 was yet again the dominant pollutant at 44 of the 56 monitoring stations, indicating the continued prevalence of fine particulate matter across the city. (ANI Video Grab) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

PM2.5 was yet again the dominant pollutant at 44 of the 56 monitoring stations, indicating the continued prevalence of fine particulate matter across the city.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 373, in the “very poor” category, while Sri Aurobindo Marg reported the lowest at 141, in the “moderate” category. Of the 56 monitoring stations, 22 were in the “moderate” category, 19 in “poor” and 15 in “very poor”.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI is classified into six categories: good (0–50), satisfactory (51–100), moderate (101–200), poor (201–300), very poor (301–400) and severe (401–500).

Meteorological conditions continued to work against the dispersal of pollutants. At 4.30am on Wednesday, a layer of warmer air was present around 300 metres above the ground, with temperatures 9 degrees Celsius higher than the surface. This was stronger than Tuesday’s 7-degree Celsius difference at the same height.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Such a temperature inversion acts like a lid over the city, preventing pollutants from rising and dispersing, and trapping smoke and dust closer to the ground until surface temperatures increase. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Such a temperature inversion acts like a lid over the city, preventing pollutants from rising and dispersing, and trapping smoke and dust closer to the ground until surface temperatures increase. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Wind speeds below this warm layer averaged 15 kmph from the north-west, in comparison to the 20 kmph from the same direction a day earlier.

Calm conditions were also recorded at Safdarjung airfield in 13 of the 14 hourly observations from 4pm on Tuesday.