SpiceJet aircraft catches fire at Delhi Airport during engine maintenance: Report

SpiceJet aircraft catches fire at Delhi Airport during engine maintenance: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jul 25, 2023 09:18 PM IST

The airline company said both the aircraft and the maintenance personnel are safe.

A SpiceJet aircraft caught fire during engine maintenance works at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Tuesday. The airline company told news agency ANI that both the aircraft and the maintenance personnel are safe.

FILE PHOTO: A SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 passenger plane moves on the runway at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo(REUTERS/ representative)
FILE PHOTO: A SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 passenger plane moves on the runway at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo(REUTERS/ representative)

Further details about the incident are yet to be disclosed. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

