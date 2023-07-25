SpiceJet aircraft catches fire at Delhi Airport during engine maintenance: Report
Jul 25, 2023 09:18 PM IST
The airline company said both the aircraft and the maintenance personnel are safe.
A SpiceJet aircraft caught fire during engine maintenance works at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Tuesday. The airline company told news agency ANI that both the aircraft and the maintenance personnel are safe.
Further details about the incident are yet to be disclosed. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.