Delhi's air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, as a thick haze continued to engulf the Capital’s skyline.

At 7 am, CPCB listed PM2.5 as the main pollutant at 53 of Delhi's 59 reporting stations and PM10 at the remaining six. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times/ Representative)

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 368 at 7.05 am. The 24-hour average AQI on Wednesday was 377, compared with 350 on Tuesday and 324 on Monday. Last Friday, the city recorded an AQI of 60, in the “satisfactory” category, making it the cleanest October day in four years.

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Eighteen of the city's 59 reporting stations recorded AQI readings in the severe category, 36 in the very poor category, and 5 in the poor category.

Jahangirpuri recorded the worst AQI at 459, followed by IIT-Delhi and Punjabi Bagh at 447 and 446, respectively. Okhla Phase II (399), Burari Crossing (397), ITO (397), Dwarka Sector 8 (396), Mandir Marg (393) and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (391) recorded readings close to the severe category.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI readings of 0-50 as “good”, 51-100 as “satisfactory”, 101-200 as “moderate”, 201-300 as “poor”, 301-400 as “very poor” and 401-500 as “severe”.

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{{^usCountry}} At 7 am, CPCB listed PM2.5 as the main pollutant at 53 of Delhi's 59 reporting stations and PM10 at the remaining six. At the same time a day earlier, the corresponding counts were 54 and five. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At 7 am, CPCB listed PM2.5 as the main pollutant at 53 of Delhi's 59 reporting stations and PM10 at the remaining six. At the same time a day earlier, the corresponding counts were 54 and five. {{/usCountry}}

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