Delhi assembly session cancelled for today, next sitting on March 27

The Delhi Assembly session scheduled for Friday was cancelled in wake of developments after the arrest of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Speaker of the House had issued the bulletin about the session cancellation. (HT file photo)

A bulletin issued by the Delhi assembly on Friday stated the Speaker has directed saying the sitting of the House be cancelled, adding that the next sitting of the House will be held on March 27 at 11am.

On March 16, a resolution was moved in Delhi assembly regarding shortage of medicines, and lack of medical tests in hospitals and Mohalla Clinics.

The House had directed chief secretary Naresh Kumar to resolve the issue within a week and table a report in the next sitting of the House on March 22.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders and supporters have gathered at the party office in DDU Marg near ITO which has been barricaded by the police, to protest against CM’s arrest.

Kejriwal was arrested on Thursday after Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned him at his residence hours after the Delhi high court turned down his plea for interim protection. The arrest weeks before the general elections came after he skipped nine summons ED issued to him.

Kejriwal moved the Supreme Court challenging his arrest on Thursday night, seeking an urgent hearing.