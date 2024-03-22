 Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: ITO metro station to remain closed till 6 pm | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: ITO metro station to remain closed till 6 pm

ByHT News Desk
Mar 22, 2024 09:11 AM IST

The development comes ahead of the AAP leaders and workers' plan to protest against the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the city.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said that the ITO Metro station will remain closed from 08am to 06:00pm.

The DMRC said that the move has been taken on the advice of the Delhi Police.(Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

The DMRC said that the move has been taken on the advice of the Delhi Police.

The development comes ahead of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers' plan to protest against the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Follow Arvind Kejriwal's arrest new LIVE updates here.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on Thursday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged role in the state’s controversial 2021-22 excise policy after questioning him at his residence.

Following Kejriwal's arrest, the Aam Aadmi Party has ruled out resignation by the Aam Aadmi Party convenor, saying that he will continue as CM and run the government from jail.

“He will continue as the chief minister of Delhi. If need be, he will run the government from jail. There is no rule that stops him from running the government from jail,” Atishi said outside Kejriwal’s residence. The party has claimed that a survey it conducted of Delhi’s citizens said he should continue. The AAP has been preparing for his arrest for months, and warned of its imminence several times.

AAP leader Gopal Rai blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government for Kejriwal's arrest.

"Tomorrow at 10 am we will hold a protest against the BJP party over the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by the ED," he said.

Kejriwal is the third major AAP leader to be arrested in the probe after his former deputy and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia as well as the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police have requested commuters to avoid routes leading to central Delhi in the anticipation of huge gathering of AAP workers.

Roads leading to the BJP headquarters and ED office in central Delhi have been closed, according to PTI.

