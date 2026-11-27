New Delhi: The Delhi and Bihar governments are set to sign a reciprocal transport agreement for year-round bus services between the two states via 18 proposed routes, Delhi transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Thursday.

The proposed routes will connect Delhi with destinations including Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, Buxar, Araria, Purnia, Kishanganj and Madhubani, among others. (Representative photo) more less

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The proposed routes will connect Delhi with destinations including Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, Buxar, Araria, Purnia, Kishanganj and Madhubani, among others. Under the agreement, 12 bus permitseach will be allocated to Delhi and Bihar on every route.

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According to officials, the agreement is expected to benefit nearly two million people from Bihar and Purvanchal living and working in Delhi, in addition to other passengers travelling between the two states.

Singh said both governments would mutually finalise timings and schedules to ensure convenient services, adding that the network could be expanded in the coming years.

The initiative follows the operation of around 76 buses between Delhi and Bihar during Diwali and Chhath this year, which highlighted demand for a permanent arrangement.

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{{^usCountry}} The Bihar State Road Transport Corporation has procured 75 non-AC and 74 AC buses for interstate operations. Another 150 buses will be deployed under the public-private partnership model. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Bihar State Road Transport Corporation has procured 75 non-AC and 74 AC buses for interstate operations. Another 150 buses will be deployed under the public-private partnership model. {{/usCountry}}