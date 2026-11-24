New Delhi: The Delhi BJP filed a police complaint on Monday after alleged AI-generated videos featuring national president Nitin Nabin surfaced online.

The complaint was submitted by a six-member delegation led by Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra (Photo for representation) more less

The complaint was submitted to the deputy commissioner of police (central district) by a six-member delegation led by Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra.

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Malhotra said the actual video of Nabin’s public address in Chandigarh on November 22 was tampered with using AI and deepfake technology, resulting in a misleading and fabricated video being created and misused online.

“In this video, statements were circulated in the name of Nitin Nabin ji, which he never made in his actual address,” he said.

“Political opposition and ideological differences are a natural part of democracy, but fabricating a fake speech in a leader’s name by misusing technology and circulating it as genuine does not fall under the ambit of freedom of expression under any circumstances,” he said.

“It was allegedly subjected to AI-based digital manipulation. Through this, false and misleading statements were fabricated and circulated in the name of Nabin ji on extremely sensitive national issues such as India-China relations, Pakistan, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, and India’s indigenous fighter aircraft Tejas MK-1,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that this is not merely a case of political criticism or expression of opinion, but a serious case of alleged digital misuse of a senior national political leader’s face, voice and actual public address to create and circulate a fake statement as genuine among the public. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that this is not merely a case of political criticism or expression of opinion, but a serious case of alleged digital misuse of a senior national political leader’s face, voice and actual public address to create and circulate a fake statement as genuine among the public. {{/usCountry}}