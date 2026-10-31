Delhi BJP, Sikh community to protest against Congress rally

The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a protest march in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar on November 1, along with members of the Sikh community, against the Congress’s decision to hold a rally in the Capital on the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra said on Friday.

The march, to be led by Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

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The march, to be led by Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, will see participation of thousands of Sikh citizens and BJP workers, Malhotra said, adding that the protest was being organised at the request of Sikh families, community members and institutions affected by the 1984 massacre.

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Malhotra said the Congress’s decision to organise a rally on November 1 to relaunch Rahul Gandhi politically had hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. He said the community wanted the Congress to apologise for the killing of innocent Sikhs during the anti-Sikh violence before attempting to relaunch its leader on the same date.

The BJP leader said October 31 to November 3 marked one of the darkest periods in the country’s history, referring to the violence that followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984. He alleged that Congress workers were involved in the killing of thousands of Sikhs and the looting and burning of their homes and shops.

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{{^usCountry}} Malhotra also accused the Congress of ignoring the concerns of Delhi’s traders by holding a rally during the Diwali week. He said traders feared that the arrival of thousands of vehicles from outside the Capital could lead to traffic congestion and disrupt business during the festive season. He claimed that traders had appealed to the Congress leadership to postpone the rally until after Diwali, but their requests had been ignored. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Malhotra also accused the Congress of ignoring the concerns of Delhi’s traders by holding a rally during the Diwali week. He said traders feared that the arrival of thousands of vehicles from outside the Capital could lead to traffic congestion and disrupt business during the festive season. He claimed that traders had appealed to the Congress leadership to postpone the rally until after Diwali, but their requests had been ignored. {{/usCountry}}

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Raising concerns over pollution, Malhotra said restrictions on the entry of vehicles below BS-VI emission standards from outside Delhi would come into effect on November 1. He alleged that the Congress could create a controversy if such vehicles arriving for the rally were stopped by the police.

“It is unfortunate that Congress has chosen November 1 to relaunch its failed leader, thereby hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community. It is equally indifferent to the losses that Delhi’s traders may suffer and the harm that citizens may face due to increased pollution,” Malhotra said.

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Meanwhile, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Friday inspected Ramlila Maidan to review preparations for the party’s “Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao” rally on November 1, with the party expecting over a million people to attend.

Yadav, accompanied by senior Congress leaders, reviewed arrangements for the stage, security, parking, drinking water, media management and facilities for participants. He said the Delhi Congress had constituted 20 committees to ensure smooth organisation and management of the rally.

Calling it a campaign to protect democracy and the Constitution, Yadav said the Congress was fighting to safeguard people’s voting rights and democratic institutions. He said workers and leaders had been assigned responsibilities ranging from organising the event to managing the large number of visitors expected from across the country.

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He added that students, farmers, labourers and professionals were joining the campaign against alleged vote theft and irregularities in the electoral process.