Delhi CM approves water, sewage projects worth ₹1,000 crore

New Delhi: The Delhi government has approved projects worth over ₹1,000 crore to strengthen water management, sewage treatment and water supply systems in the city, with a focus on rejuvenating the Yamuna river, chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday. Gupta said approval has been granted for the installation of 12 new decentralised sewage treatment plants (DSTPs) in the Najafgarh region. (PTI)

Gupta said approval has been granted for the installation of 12 new decentralised sewage treatment plants (DSTPs) in the Najafgarh region. These plants, to be developed under the central government’s AMRUT scheme at an estimated cost of around ₹860 crore, will have a combined treatment capacity of 46.5 million gallons per day (MGD).

Additionally, a 17 MGD DSTP will be set up at Mitraon, while four DSTPs will be established at Kair, Kanganheri, Kakrola and Dichaon Kalan. Three DSTPs will come up at Galibpur, Sarangpur and Shikarpur, and four DSTPs at Hasanpur, Jaffarpur, Kazipur and Khera Dabar, the CM said.

Officials said these projects will benefit more than 121 unauthorised colonies, 35 villages and nearly seven lakh people. They will also prevent untreated sewage from entering the Najafgarh drain.

Gupta also announced that Phase 1 of the Keshopur sewage treatment plant (STP) will be upgraded and its capacity expanded from 12 MGD to 18 MGD. The project, estimated to cost around ₹122 crore, will ensure that the quality of treated water meets the latest prescribed standards.

The project will also include an 11-year operation and maintenance component, which is expected to promote the use of recycled water and strengthen water conservation efforts, she said.

The Delhi Jal Board will undertake the construction of new rainwater harvesting structures and the restoration of existing ones on behalf of various departments. To ensure effective implementation, four groundwater experts and 10 rainwater harvesting social mobilisers will also be appointed, Gupta added.

A major trunk sewer line from Amichand Chowk to the Old Kalyanpuri sewage pumping station in the Trilokpuri assembly constituency will be rehabilitated at a cost of nearly ₹57 crore, she said. The sewer line is more than 40 years old and has witnessed several cave-ins and technical issues in recent years.

A new underground reservoir (UGR) with a capacity of 0.72 MGD, along with a booster pumping station, will be established in Rohtas Nagar in the Shahdara assembly constituency. The project, estimated to cost around ₹27 crore, will strengthen the local water supply system.

Gupta said these initiatives would directly benefit lakhs of citizens and provide fresh impetus to the resolve of making Delhi a clean, green and water-secure capital.