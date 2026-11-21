Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off 100 new electric buses to be added to Delhi’s public transport fleet, and said the government aims to develop a network connecting the Capital with neighbouring cities to make commuting more convenient and ease congestion.

With their addition, Delhi’s bus fleet has increased to 7,088, comprising 5,338 electric buses and 1,750 CNG buses. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The new buses include 50 measuring 9 metres and another 50 measuring 12 metres.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

With their addition, Delhi’s bus fleet has increased to 7,088, comprising 5,338 electric buses and 1,750 CNG buses. The Capital already has the country’s largest fleet of public electric buses and is continuing to expand it.

Noting that Delhi’s transport system cannot be viewed in isolation from the city’s boundaries, Gupta said a large number of people from Delhi, as well as cities across the National Capital Region and neighbouring states, travel to the Capital every day for work and other needs.

“The government is therefore working to strengthen bus connectivity between these cities so that people do not have to depend on private vehicles,” she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She also launched an interstate electric bus service between Anand Vihar ISBT and Hapur in Uttar Pradesh. Expanding public transport options would reduce the pressure of private vehicles on roads, ease congestion and accelerate efforts to control pollution, she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also launched an interstate electric bus service between Anand Vihar ISBT and Hapur in Uttar Pradesh. Expanding public transport options would reduce the pressure of private vehicles on roads, ease congestion and accelerate efforts to control pollution, she said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The service, comprising 12 fully electric buses, will connect Anand Vihar ISBT with Hapur Bus Station, catering to daily commuters travelling between Delhi, Ghaziabad, Pilkhuwa and Hapur. Buses will operate in both directions at 20-minute intervals as per scheduled timings.

The route will cover major stops, including Garholi–Uttar Pradesh Border, Dabur, Mohan Nagar, New and Old Ghaziabad Bus Stands, Hapur Chungi, IMS College (Dasna), Masuri, Chhijarsi, Kulech Nagar, Pilkhuwa and Nizampur. The fare has been fixed at ₹124.

Delhi transport minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh said the government aims to expand the fleet to around 14,000 buses by 2028-29.