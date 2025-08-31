Delhi CM Gupta visits Ramleela spots, celebrates Onam

With ramleela preparations in full swing across the capital, chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday performed “Bhoomi Pujan” ceremonies for three Ramleelas — two at Red Fort grounds and one in Pitampura. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta at the bhoomipujan organised by the Shri Dharmik Leela Committee in New Delhi on Sunday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

“Ramleelas are not merely religious festivities, but a sacred medium that teaches society the values of dignity, discipline, and service,” she said at one of the events.

CM Gupta was accompanied by speaker Vijender Gupta, former union minister Murli Manohar Joshi along with MPs and MLAs at Shri Dharmik Leela Committee at the Red Fort foregrounds.

She said that ramleelas will be bigger and better this year. “Ramleela committees had shared their problems with us, and I assure you that they won’t arise this year. We have made a single window clearance system for all permissions,” Gupta said.

Committee spokesperson Ravi Jain said that the committee has been staging this Ramleela for 101 years.

Earlier in the day, CM Gupta celebrated Onam at her residence in the capital and said that the Delhi government “stands with the families of Kerala in their happiness and sorrow”.

Gupta said that there are one million Malayali people residing in Delhi and Onam is not only celebrated in Kerala but across the country. “Delhi is with the families of Kerala in their happiness and sorrow. We shall join the journey of Delhi’s development as a family,” CM Gupta said.

This year, Onam is being celebrated from August 26 to September 5.

CM Gupta also joined the Daslakshan festival of the Jain community at Red Fort grounds. Gupta said that Daslakshan festival is a remarkable celebration by the Jain community and an occasion that revives the traditions of remorse, renunciation, self-restraint, and resolve.