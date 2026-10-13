Delhi CM launches portal for DURGA e-auto scheme

New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched a portal for the DURGA (Driving, Upliftment and Rozgar for Women/Transgender E-Auto) Scheme, under which 1,300 pink electric autos will be allotted to women and transgender persons in the first phase.

CM said the scheme aims to provide self-employment to these two groups while strengthening last-mile connectivity and promoting safer public transport in the Capital. (HT PHOTO)

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CM Gupta said the scheme aims to provide self-employment to these two groups while strengthening last-mile connectivity and promoting safer public transport in the Capital.

The application process will remain open on the portal (https://evsubsidy.delhi.gov.in/DurgaScheme) for three months following the scheme’s approval in September.

Of the 1,300 e-autos, 1,170 are earmarked for women and 130 for transgender persons. Officials said each revenue district will have a quota of up to 90 autos for women and 10 for transgender applicants.

If eligible applications exceed the prescribed district-wise quota, beneficiaries will be selected through an online lottery after the portal closes, officials said.

The applicants must be aged between 20 and 40 years, residents of Delhi, and have valid light motor vehicle (LMV) driving licences and public service vehicle (PSV) badges. Their annual family income must not exceed ₹5 lakh. A condition relating to a maximum of three living children will also apply. Transgender applicants are also required to have a transgender certificate.

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, the government is also planning dedicated stations for DURGA autos near women’s colleges to improve connectivity for students and women. The Delhi Metro and National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) have been requested to provide dedicated parking and charging facilities at metro and Namo Bharat stations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, the government is also planning dedicated stations for DURGA autos near women’s colleges to improve connectivity for students and women. The Delhi Metro and National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) have been requested to provide dedicated parking and charging facilities at metro and Namo Bharat stations. {{/usCountry}}

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At thelaunch, transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said beneficiaries would also be eligible for purchase incentives under the Delhi EV Policy 2026. The government will approach aggregators, including Uber, Ola, Bharat Taxi and Rapido, to offer free onboarding and subscriptions for six months.

The scheme is also expected to generate employment in vehicle servicing, repairs, charging infrastructure and battery recycling, the government said.