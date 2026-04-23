New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection of Aruna Asaf Ali hospital and took to task the authorities for "medicine shortage and poor sanitation", a CMO statement said. Delhi CM notes shortcomings during check at Aruna Asaf Ali hospital; pulls up officials

The chief minister instructed hospital administration to ensure medicines, drinking water, hygiene and maintain other facilities according to the summer season.

The unannounced visit exposed medicine shortages and poor sanitation, for which Gupta took to task the hospital administration officials, the statement said.

She directed that the patients must be provided with medicines on the same day they are checked by the doctors.

Gupta toured the OPD, patient wards, pharmacy counters, sanitation systems, water supply, digital services and other key departments.

Interacting with the patients and their attendants, she sought first-hand feedback on the hospital's functioning and ordered immediate corrective measures on receiving complaints, it said.

During the visit, several elderly patients told the chief minister they had been standing in queues since 8 am without being attended to by the doctors, the statement said.

Taking serious note, Gupta expressed strong displeasure at the hospital administration, calling the situation completely unacceptable, it said.

Gupta, during the inspection, also noticed gaps in doctors' availability, overcrowding at OPD and flaws in the online appointment system at the hospital, it said.

Pulling up the officials, the chief minister ordered better integration of online and offline systems to minimise waiting time.

"Several patients complained about the unavailability of medicines, forcing them to purchase drugs from outside," the CMO said and added that the chief minister immediately ordered a check of stock registers.

Patients and their families also raised concerns about poor sanitation, water supply issues and lack of basic amenities, it said.

Gupta also interacted with the doctors and hospital staff and directed the modernisation of health services, making it faster and citizen-centric.

"Our resolve is that every citizen of Delhi should experience a healthcare system that ensures timely treatment, availability of modern facilities, clean environment, services to the patients in a dignified manner," Gupta said in a post on X.

She said that her government is working in the direction of providing dependable health services to every household, and making each hospital a centre of service, sensitivity and trust.

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