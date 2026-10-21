Delhi cop, aide held for abduction, extortion bid

New Delhi

The cop is posted with the cybercrime cell. (Representative photo)

A 29-year-old Delhi Police constable posted with the cybercrime cell was arrested and suspended for allegedly abducting a shopkeeper from near the Red Fort to extort around ₹2.5 lakh from his family, officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday. An associate was also held and they are being questioned to ascertain others involved, they said.

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An FIR on charges of abduction, causing hurt and extortion of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita were registered and they were lodged in police custody.

According to the sequence of events shared by the police, constable Moin Ali, his friend Sonu and their associate Akhtar targeted a shopkeeper at Ghadi Market in Lal Quila they were acquainted with to make a quick buck.

“Both Sonu and the shopkeeper run shops in the market. Sonu knew the man had made good sales recently and decided to target his competitor. He told Ali that they will be able to extort ₹5 lakh easily from the man. On Sunday morning, they went to Lal Quila market area and approached the victim, lured him near a car and pushed inside. He was taken to different locations,” said a senior police officer.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused are alleged to have called his family, asking for money, and settled for around ₹2.5 lakh. However, a friend of the victim filed a complaint with the police on Sunday evening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused are alleged to have called his family, asking for money, and settled for around ₹2.5 lakh. However, a friend of the victim filed a complaint with the police on Sunday evening. {{/usCountry}}

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A second officer, not wishing to be named, said, “The men were called near New Delhi railway station to take the money. When Ali and his aides reached there, we caught two of them. They had also released the victim by then. He reached home.”

Police said they ascertained that Ali was posted with the North Delhi cyber cell. They are questioning him and Sonu to track the others involved in the incident.