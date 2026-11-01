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Delhi: Counterfeit 20 coin racket busted, 4 held; coins worth 1 lakh seized

Delhi: Counterfeit ₹20 coin racket busted, 4 held; coins worth ₹1 lakh seized

Published on: Nov 1, 2026, 15:48:04 IST
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New Delhi, The Delhi Police busted a counterfeit coin manufacturing and supply racket with the arrest of four people, including the alleged kingpin, and recovered fake 20 coins worth around 1 lakh, an officer said on Sunday.

Delhi: Counterfeit ₹20 coin racket busted, 4 held; coins worth ₹1 lakh seized
Delhi: Counterfeit ₹20 coin racket busted, 4 held; coins worth ₹1 lakh seized

The crime branch carried out an operation following a tip-off that a man would deliver counterfeit coins near Mundka Industrial Area Metro Station on September 8.

A police team intercepted a car driven by Paras Jain and recovered 5,000 counterfeit 20 coins packed in 50 polythene pouches from a bag on the rear seat, police said.

"The coins had a total face value of 1 lakh. An iPhone, a laptop bag and the vehicle allegedly used for transporting the consignment were also seized," a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, Jain disclosed that he procured the counterfeit coins from Upkar Luthra alias Abhay Pratap Singh , who allegedly supplied them for around 70,000 against their face value of 1 lakh, for further circulation in the market.

"Luthra and his associates were subsequently apprehended by the Saharanpur police's Special Operations Group while shifting the unit," the officer said.

After obtaining production warrants, five accused were brought from Saharanpur Jail and produced before a court in Delhi. Following interrogation, Luthra, Anurag Pal alias Lankesh and Janardan Kumar Chaurasia alias Santosh were formally arrested in the case.

Two other accused, Kuldeep and Himanshu alias Gullu, were also interrogated, but their involvement was not established prima facie, police said.

A case was registered at the crime branch police station.

All four arrested accused are currently in judicial custody, and further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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