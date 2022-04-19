Delhi court asks ASI not to remove Ganesha idols from Qutub complex
- The two idols are called ‘Ulta Ganesh’ and ‘Ganesha in cage’, and are located in the compound of the 12th-century monument, which Unesco designated a World Heritage Site by in 1993.
A Delhi court has directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) not to remove two idols of Lord Ganesha from the Qutub Minar complex till further directions.
Additional district judge Nikhil Chopra, in an April 13 order, asked that status quo be maintained till the next hearing.
The court was hearing a suit filed by advocate Hari Shankar Jain on behalf of Jain deity Tirthankar Lord Rishabh Dev, claiming that 27 temples were partly demolished by Qutubuddin Aibak, a general in the army of Muhammad Gauri, and that the Quwwat-ul-Islam mosque was raised inside the complex by reusing the material.
The judge noted that “although it is impressed by ASI that they do not contemplate the removal of the idols at this stage, counsel for the ASI has candidly stated that he has no directions as to whether there is any possibility of relocation of idols in near future, the concern of the appellant, that ASI was likely to remove the idols to one of the National Museums as mere artifacts, could not be lost sight of.”
On behalf of the plaintiff, the counsel said there were two idols of Lord Ganesha situated in the premises, since “time immemorial” and that he apprehended that the ASI was likely to move them to a National Museum as “mere artifacts”.
The plaintiff had said it would imply injury to the sentiments of not only the appellants but also various sections of the public who assert faith in the said idols.
Opposing the application, the counsel for ASI said the apprehensions of the appellant were misplaced, as the ASI was not contemplating any removal or shifting of the idols as of now. Shifting them will involve permissions from various agencies and have national implications as it would amount to a policy decision, the ASI had said.
The matter will be heard on May 17.
Delhi schools asked to furnish details of Covid+ students
The Directorate of Education (DoE) has sought data from schools about the number of Covid-affected students and employees in their institutes in the Capital, ahead of a key meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority this week, which is, among others, expected to discuss the return of the mask mandate in the city. Schools said the DoE circulated a Google document on Sunday, asking officials to enter the details regarding the infections in their institutes.
Massive blaze breaks out in plastic factory in Ludhiana, 2 labourers critical
Two labourers suffered over 90% burn injuries after a major fire broke out at a plastic factory in Sundar Nagar on Monday evening The blaze broke out at Sawan Plastics on 70-Feet Road at around 6pm. It is suspected that the blaze was caused due to a short circuit. The labourers, Sarwan, 18, and Kaliram, 40, were moved to Christian Medical College and Hospital, where there condition is being said to be critical.
Create awareness about govt schemes: MP Bittu to Ludhiana officials
The Ludhiana MP, who is the district development coordination and monitoring committee chairperson, was presiding over the committee's meeting to review different state and central government-sponsored schemes at the Bachat Bhawan. He was accompanied by MLAs Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Jiwan Singh Sangowal and zila parishad chairperson Yadwinder Singh Jandiali, mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and heads of all government departments.
Robbery, snatching on the rise in industrial areas: FICO delegation tells Ludhiana top cop
With labourers increasingly falling prey to robbers and snatchers, industrialists met the commissioner of police on Monday and sought round-the-clock surveillance in industrial areas and focal points of the city. A delegation of the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation met newly appointed commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma under the leadership of their chairperson KK Seth and president Gurmeet Singh Kular.
Khanna city areas turning into dumpyard amid deadlock between villagers, municipal council
Garbage lifting in Khanna city has been hit as the impasse between residents of Rasoolra village and the municipal council over the location of the dumping site continues. Meanwhile, garbage heaps could be seen all across Khanna. With villagers not allowing authorities to use the dumping ground at Rasoolra, door-to-door garbage lifting gas been affected. The residents living in Khanna town were a harried lot.
