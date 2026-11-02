New Delhi, A local court has denied bail to a man accused of possessing heroin and MDMA , saying that the allegations against him are serious and the source and supply chain of the seized narcotics are yet to be ascertained.

Delhi court denies bail to man accused of possessing heroin, MDMA

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Special Judge Kumar Rajat dismissed the regular bail application of Abhishek Singh, who was arrested in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

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In an order dated October 28, the court said, "The allegations against the accused are serious in nature. Investigation is continuing, chargesheet has not been filed, and source and supply chain of the recovered contraband are yet to be ascertained."

According to the prosecution, the case was registered at Govind Puri police station on September 26.

On September 25, a police team on a patrol apprehended Singh near MCD Park, in Govind Puri. Police allegedly recovered 9.89 grams of heroin and 9.96 grams of MDMA from his possession. The seized substances have been sealed and deposited in the police station's malkhana.

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{{^usCountry}} Opposing the bail plea, the prosecution argued that the allegations are serious, investigation is underway, and Singh may flee if released. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Opposing the bail plea, the prosecution argued that the allegations are serious, investigation is underway, and Singh may flee if released. {{/usCountry}}

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The investigating officer also opposed the application, stating that the source and supply chain of the recovered contraband are yet to be established.

Singh's counsel argued that he had been falsely implicated and had been in judicial custody since September 29. The defence contended that the recovered quantities are below the commercial threshold and pointed to a discrepancy in the weight of the substances recorded during their production before a magistrate.

The counsel also raised questions over compliance with procedural safeguards under the NDPS Act, including those relating to search, sampling and sealing. He submitted that Singh was a first-time offender, not a flight risk, and the sole breadwinner of his family.

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After considering the submissions and examining the record, the court dismissed the bail application.

The court clarified that its observations would not be treated as an expression on the merits of the case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.