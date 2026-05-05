Delhi creates central assets registry, maps 16,000 properties under various depts

The Delhi government has identified more than 16,000 assets across over 60 departments as part of a comprehensive exercise to map land parcels and properties under its ownership, officials said on Monday. The initiative aims to streamline records and improve the management of government-owned assets. The data collected so far includes properties from key land-owning agencies such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, Public Works Department, and Delhi Jal Board. (HT Archive)

The data collected so far includes properties from key land-owning agencies such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, Public Works Department, and Delhi Jal Board.

These assets include land parcels, buildings, and leased properties. Officials said the process is ongoing, with departments continuing to upload details to the system through designated nodal officers.

The government’s information technology department has developed the Delhi Asset Management Information System (DAMIS), a centralised digital repository that consolidates property records previously maintained separately by different departments.

This fragmentation often resulted in outdated or incomplete information, making it difficult to assess ownership, usage, and the current status of assets, officials said.

By integrating all data into a single system, DAMIS provides a clearer and more accessible overview of government properties, they added.

Officials said this will improve decision-making and coordination between departments. For instance, if the health department plans to build a hospital, it can quickly identify suitable land parcels through the system, reducing delays in planning and execution.

DAMIS is also GIS-enabled, allowing departments to use high-resolution satellite imagery for mapping and spatial analysis. The platform supports standardised record-keeping in line with government norms and offers dashboards and analytical tools for monitoring and reporting, officials said.

Departments can also generate customised reports and visualise asset distribution geographically, enhancing transparency and efficiency. The initiative is expected to modernise asset management, reduce redundancies, and ensure better utilisation of public resources across the capital, they added.