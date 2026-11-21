New Delhi

In a letter dated November 10 addressed to the AIIMS director, the fire department said its officers inspected the dining block on October 27 in the presence of the building manager and found six major shortcomings. (Representative photo) more less

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has rejected the renewal of the fire safety certificate for the dining block of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), citing shortcomings in critical firefighting infrastructure, including non-functional fire pumps, sprinklers and hydrant systems.

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In a letter dated November 10 addressed to the AIIMS director, the fire department said its officers inspected the dining block on October 27 in the presence of the building manager and found six major shortcomings.

“In view of the above shortcomings, the application of issuance of Fire Safety Certificate is rejected,” the letter signed by chief fire officer AK Malik read.

As per the DFS notice, a copy of which was accessed by HT, electrical shafts were found unsealed vertically and horizontally at some levels, and all water-based firefighting systems—hose reels, automatic sprinkler systems, and internal and yard hydrant systems—were non-functional. It said fire pumps had been removed, and the pressurisation systems of the lift shaft and lift lobby—meant to prevent smoke from entering these areas during a fire—had also been removed. An underground water tank with a capacity of 200,000 litres, meant specifically for firefighting, had also been removed, and lift safety signage was missing, the notice stated.

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{{^usCountry}} The department further warned that “the occupancy of the building/premises in the absence of requisite fire safety arrangements shall be at the risk and liability of the management”. It said that the authority or statutory authority could take necessary action as deemed fit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The department further warned that “the occupancy of the building/premises in the absence of requisite fire safety arrangements shall be at the risk and liability of the management”. It said that the authority or statutory authority could take necessary action as deemed fit. {{/usCountry}}

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This is not the first time the dining block has faced rejection of its fire safety clearance. In May 2025, the DFS declined the renewal application, citing separate shortcomings in the convergence block and dining block. Similar concerns

In the dining block, the May 2025 inspection had flagged similar concerns, such as unsealed electrical shafts, non-functional basement smoke exhaust systems, inoperable first-aid hose reels, faulty automatic fire detection systems, non-operational manual electrical call points, incomplete sprinkler coverage, missing hoses from internal and external hydrant boxes, and ongoing lift installation work.

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Dr Rima Dada, AIIMS media spokesperson, detailing point-wise that all issues will be addressed within the next fortnight, said, “The earlier compliance reports never mentioned any of these issues. When the DFS inspector visited, none of AIIMS’ engineers were accompanying him; so, they could not explain to him that the compliance work was already underway. We will soon get DFS clearance for the same.”