New Delhi
The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has rejected the renewal of the fire safety certificate for the dining block of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), citing shortcomings in critical firefighting infrastructure, including non-functional fire pumps, sprinklers and hydrant systems.
In a letter dated November 10 addressed to the AIIMS director, the fire department said its officers inspected the dining block on October 27 in the presence of the building manager and found six major shortcomings.
“In view of the above shortcomings, the application of issuance of Fire Safety Certificate is rejected,” the letter signed by chief fire officer AK Malik read.
As per the DFS notice, a copy of which was accessed by HT, electrical shafts were found unsealed vertically and horizontally at some levels, and all water-based firefighting systems—hose reels, automatic sprinkler systems, and internal and yard hydrant systems—were non-functional. It said fire pumps had been removed, and the pressurisation systems of the lift shaft and lift lobby—meant to prevent smoke from entering these areas during a fire—had also been removed. An underground water tank with a capacity of 200,000 litres, meant specifically for firefighting, had also been removed, and lift safety signage was missing, the notice stated.
The department further warned that “the occupancy of the building/premises in the absence of requisite fire safety arrangements shall be at the risk and liability of the management”. It said that the authority or statutory authority could take necessary action as deemed fit.{{/usCountry}}
The department further warned that “the occupancy of the building/premises in the absence of requisite fire safety arrangements shall be at the risk and liability of the management”. It said that the authority or statutory authority could take necessary action as deemed fit.{{/usCountry}}
This is not the first time the dining block has faced rejection of its fire safety clearance. In May 2025, the DFS declined the renewal application, citing separate shortcomings in the convergence block and dining block. Similar concerns
In the dining block, the May 2025 inspection had flagged similar concerns, such as unsealed electrical shafts, non-functional basement smoke exhaust systems, inoperable first-aid hose reels, faulty automatic fire detection systems, non-operational manual electrical call points, incomplete sprinkler coverage, missing hoses from internal and external hydrant boxes, and ongoing lift installation work.
Dr Rima Dada, AIIMS media spokesperson, detailing point-wise that all issues will be addressed within the next fortnight, said, “The earlier compliance reports never mentioned any of these issues. When the DFS inspector visited, none of AIIMS’ engineers were accompanying him; so, they could not explain to him that the compliance work was already underway. We will soon get DFS clearance for the same.”
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ridhima Gupta is a Principal Correspondent at Hindustan Times, where she covers healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and public health policy. Her reporting centers on Delhi’s major hospitals (AIIMS, Safdarjung, Lok Nayak), the state health department, and emerging medical trends. Ridhima is particularly interested in reporting on healthcare issues through the lens of women, children, and persons with disabilities. Her work often explores the intersection of healthcare and public policy, examining how these factors shape access health care. Based in New Delhi, many of her reports have led to direct government action over the years, in different city. Earlier this year, she completed a media training workshop on the Impact of Extreme Heat on Health, organised by the Global Strategic Communications Council (GSCC), further strengthening her interest in reporting on the intersection of climate change and public health. A postgraduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, Ridhima has around a decade of experience in journalism. She began her career as a trainee television reporter with Mirror Now in Mumbai and has since worked across multiple cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi, contributing to both print and broadcast newsrooms. She is a recipient of the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022) for her reporting on education, disability, and women’s issues. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ridhima worked with The Times of India, New Indian Express and News18. A native of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, Ridhima completed her undergraduate studies in Biotechnology. And when she is not working as a journalist she likes to paint and go on nature hikes.
Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.