The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against a marketing company for allegedly organising a marathon at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in south Delhi without police permission in October, claiming that participants obstructed traffic on key roads while prohibitory orders were in force across the national capital amid protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The FIR states that around 2,000 people participated in the JLN Stadium marathon on October 11, despite the organisers being denied police permission. (Unsplash/ Representative photo) more less

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The case was registered on Sunday, a senior police officer said, adding that the organisation had been booked under sections 223 (disobedience to a lawful order promulgated by a public servant), 125 (act endangering personal safety), 285 (causing danger, obstruction or injury to any person in a public way) and 292 (public nuisance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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In October, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), INDIA bloc leaders and several student and political organisations staged multiple protests in the Lutyens’ area against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) SIR of electoral rolls.

As protests spread nationwide around September 25, with the CJP and other organisations calling for a mass demonstration on October 10, the Delhi Police declared the proposed protest illegal on October 7, citing the absence of permission and prohibitory orders under Section 223 of the BNS in New Delhi.

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{{^usCountry}} “It was during the same week when an organisation requested to hold a marathon. We didn’t give them permission but they still went ahead and hosted a marathon. Since the staff was already deployed in Lutyens’ and surrounding areas to stop crowds, the law and order was affected along with traffic arrangements,” a police officer from the southern range said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It was during the same week when an organisation requested to hold a marathon. We didn’t give them permission but they still went ahead and hosted a marathon. Since the staff was already deployed in Lutyens’ and surrounding areas to stop crowds, the law and order was affected along with traffic arrangements,” a police officer from the southern range said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the first information report (FIR), the marathon was scheduled for October 11, from 4.30 am to 10.30 am, with an expected participation of 1,500 people.

The FIR said that the police rejected the organisers’ application on October 10, but the company went ahead with the event the following day.

Despite not receiving a no-objection certificate (NOC), the Delhi-based company organised the marathon at 5 am on October 11, with around 2,000 participants, the FIR added.

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Police said the participants not only ran within the JLN Stadium premises but also took to key roads, obstructing vehicular movement in a high-security area.

HT reached out to the company. Its officials said they were unaware of the FIR and were checking the matter.