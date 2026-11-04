New Delhi, As Delhi enters another winter pollution season, government data shows that more than half of the film-shooting applications received under its Film Policy over the last two financial years came between January and March, with 118 of the total 209 requests registered during these three months.

Delhi gets 209 film-shooting applications in two years: Jan-March sees over 56 pc requests: RTI

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According to the month-wise breakup provided in an RTI reply, 62 applications were received between January and March 2025, while another 56 came during the corresponding period in 2026. Together, they accounted for around 56.5 per cent of all applications.

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The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation received 108 applications in 2024-25 and 101 in 2025-26, according to the reply, accessed by PTI. The figures show a concentration of requests towards the final quarter of both financial years.

An official said that the department receives fewer applications during the pollution season as filmmakers find it difficult to shoot amid smog and poor visibility.

Delhi's air quality was in the 'very poor' category again on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index at 379, according to the Central Pollution Control Board .

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{{^usCountry}} The reply further showed that February 2025 recorded the highest number of applications across the two years, with 29 requests, followed by January 2025 with 24. In March 2025, the department received nine applications. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reply further showed that February 2025 recorded the highest number of applications across the two years, with 29 requests, followed by January 2025 with 24. In March 2025, the department received nine applications. {{/usCountry}}

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In the following financial year, 26 topped the list with 28 applications, followed by February with 21 and January with seven, it said.

The monthly breakup for 2024-25 also showed 14 applications in May, 15 in July, nine in April, three in June, one in August and two each in October and November. September and December recorded no applications.

In 2025-26, the department received 12 applications in April, 11 in May, four each in June and September, one in July, two in August, eight in October, two in November and one in December.

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Of the 209 applications, 41 were approved in 2024-25 and 56 in 2025-26. The remaining applications were either withdrawn or involved changes in shooting dates or locations, the RTI response said. There were no applications pending for approval at the time of the reply.

The information also showed that only one film received financial assistance under the policy during the two-year period. The makers of "12th Fail" received a subsidy of ₹30,08,464. No other film had been received for consideration for the financial subsidy, according to the reply.

The figures come against the backdrop of the Delhi government's efforts to promote the capital as a film destination.

The government utilised ₹30 crore for the International Film Festival of Delhi, according to the information provided.

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Nearly 95 per cent of movies filmed in the national capital are shot at Chandni Chowk and Connaught Place, according to a DTTDC official who hopes the Delhi Film Policy, introduced in 2022, will encourage more filmmakers to cinematically explore the historic landmarks of the city.

Since its launch, around 39 films and web series have been shot under the policy framework till 2025, according to the official from Delhi Transport and Tourism Development Corporation, which looks after the policy.

Akshay Kumar-starrer "Kesari 2" was filmed across Red Fort, Sunder Nursery, and Delhi University's North Campus and Rani Mukerji's "Mardaani" showcased the leafy lanes of Chittaranjan Park in South Delhi, and the upcoming third installment is also expected to feature key portions of the city, he added.

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