Delhi gets light rain, IMD says no heatwave for a while
Parts of Delhi saw drizzle activity on Friday afternoon, keeping the humidity intact and the maximum temperature under control.
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station for weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius (°C) -- around normal for this time of the year but 1.4 degrees up from a day ago.
Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 37°C on Thursday -- a result of light drizzle and isolated hailstorm activity two days ago.
While cloudy conditions are expected on Saturday too, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a two-three degree rise in temperature with no rain. The maximum is expected hover around 41-42°C and the minimum around 25°C.
Heatwave conditions are meanwhile expected to return to Delhi from Monday, with a yellow alert (issued to alert people about a possible weather phenomenon) in place from Monday until Thursday.
While the maximum temperature will hover between 43°C and 45°C on Monday and Tuesday, it will be around 44-46°C on Wednesday and Thursday.
While Safdarjung recorded ‘trace’ rainfall between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Friday, Lodhi Road and Pitampura weather stations recorded 1mm and 0.5mm of rainfall respectively during this period.
No rain was recorded in Delhi on Thursday, with 1.4mm of rainfall recorded on Wednesday.
The IMD has not forecast any rain for Friday but Met officials said a convergence of conflicting easterly and westerly winds over Haryana led to the formation of some thunder clouds, which also brought gusty winds and drizzle to Delhi.
“Wind speeds ranged from 20-30 km/hr at Palam between noon and 1pm. No rain is expected on Saturday with westerly winds set to return,” said a met official.
Delhi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 24.2°C on Friday, one degree below normal.
The relative humidity meanwhile oscillated between 36% and 80%.
-
Delhi: Molestor who targeted girls in school held
Six days after a man allegedly entered a primary girls school in north-east Delhi's Bhajanpura, sexually assaulted two minor girls in the classroom and urinated in front of the class, Delhi Police on Friday said they arrested Joshi with the help of a sketch created based on descriptions given by the students.
-
Arrested BJP leader Tajinder Bagga brought back to Delhi after highway drama
Delhi Police on Friday said that they have 'recovered' Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from Haryana after he was allegedly 'kidnapped' from his house in west Delhi's Janakpuri early morning, hours after a team of Punjab Police picked him up in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali. Bagga was brought back to Delhi by Friday evening.
-
Framework to push solar tech in works
The Delhi government think tank, Dialogue and Development Commission, has partnered with a clean energy firm, RMI India, to develop a framework to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy solutions, especially solar energy, in the Capital.
-
Rajasthan’s nod for recruitment for 1,000 posts in government colleges
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday that the state finance department has given a nod for the recruitment of 1,000 posts in government colleges. Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said, “After completing all formalities, the notification of recruitment will be issued by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission by June this year.” The chief minister also said that the state government is introducing a distance education scheme for girls.
-
Army major dies after falling off cliff during counter-infiltration operation in J&K’s Uri
An army major died after Major Raghunath Ahlawat, 34, hailing from Delhi slipped and fell off a steep cliff during a counter-infiltration operation near the Line of Control in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday. Major Raghunath Ahlawat, 34, hailing from Delhi, was leading his team for a counter-infiltration operation based on a reliable intelligence input in Uri sector on Thursday. “He succumbed to his injuries while being evacuated to the nearest army hospital,” an official said.
