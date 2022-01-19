Delhi govt addresses NCPCR fears over its ‘Desh Ke Mentors’ programme

New Delhi: Addressing concerns raised by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) about the safety of children participating in the Delhi government’s ‘Desh Ke Mentors’ programme, the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Tuesday said necessary police verification of mentors will be conducted and all online sessions will be recorded.

The child rights body wrote to the Delhi government on January 11, seeking the suspension of its ongoing ‘Desh Ke Mentors’ programme for school students, citing concerns over children being exposed to unknown persons.

The commission alleged that the programme, as part of which students are provided career guidance by eminent citizens, “exposes them to certain dangers”, and asked the Delhi government to suspend the programme till the loopholes are “overhauled”. The NCPCR also wrote to the chief secretary, Delhi government, seeking clarification on the issue of police verification of the staff.

In its written response to NCPCR on Tuesday, the DoE stated that new features had been added to ensure the safety and security of children enrolled in the programme, including the police verification of mentors. A report of criminal record (if any) about a registered mentor would be obtained from the police station concerned. In case of an adverse report, the mentor would be de-registered immediately, the DoE informed NCPCR. The exercise will also be undertaken for all mentors already registered under the programme.

The department conveyed that all conversations between mentors and mentees will be recorded by the department. “There is no in-person interaction intended among the mentor and mentees and since every phone call will be recorded by the government, there no scope left for child abuse by any mentor,” stated the DoE in its response to NCPCR.

Additionally, the contact number of children/mentees shall not be disclosed or made available to the mentor or any other person. Mentors will also not be allowed to meet with mentees offline, and, in case of violation, he/she will be deregistered from the program, DoE said in its response.

Along with the addition of the new features, the DoE also issued a circular to all government schools on Monday directing that all parents are advised to ensure the presence of an adult family member during the conversation between the mentor and the mentee through the programme’s app.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia last Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was plotting to derail the Delhi government’s ‘Desh Ke Mentor’ programme by asking the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to act against the scheme on a complaint by a party worker from Chhattisgarh.

“BJP doesn’t want poor children to have a chance to attend world-class universities so it can spread hate and filth through its ‘WhatsApp University’. BJP is terrified of the success of poor children through ‘Desh Ke Mentor’ and is trying to stop the programme using a complaint by a BJP worker,” Sisodia said, asserting that the programme has checks and balances to leave no scope for abuse.