New Delhi: The Delhi government has sanctioned ₹387 crore for a complete overhaul of the drainage system along the Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road to resolve waterlogging issues across several localities in southeast Delhi, officials said.

Delhi govt clears ₹387 crore for MB Road drainage revamp

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Officials added that the project is expected to be completed within two years after the work is awarded.

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A senior PWD official said the corridor is a severe waterlogging hotspot due to runoff received from the Sangam Vihar belt, alongside ongoing infrastructure projects that disrupt the natural drainage pathway.

“We will construct 22 km of pre-cast RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete) box drains, starting from Lado Sarai and extending to the Pul Prahladpur railway over-bridge. An expenditure sanction of ₹387.84 crore has been granted for this project,” the official said.

The project is part of Delhi’s new drainage master plan, which aims to modernise the Capital’s outflow systems and reduce flooding during heavy rainfall.

Over the last several years, drainage issues have persisted alongside ongoing infrastructure works. The road from Shooting Range to MB Road was rebuilt ahead of this year’s monsoon, but stagnant rainwater severely damaged it.

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{{^usCountry}} A second PWD official said the old brick drains will be replaced completely. “Replacement will focus on stretches where the existing brick drains have become old and require repeated maintenance. The objective is to replace the old drainage structures with properly designed precast RCC drains and ensure their capacity is adequate for stormwater discharge, particularly during the rainy season,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A second PWD official said the old brick drains will be replaced completely. “Replacement will focus on stretches where the existing brick drains have become old and require repeated maintenance. The objective is to replace the old drainage structures with properly designed precast RCC drains and ensure their capacity is adequate for stormwater discharge, particularly during the rainy season,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials added that the replacement is being carried out according to projections in the ₹57,000-crore drainage master plan announced last year.

The master plan marks the first major upgrade of the Capital’s drainage network in five decades. It outlines a five-phase, five-year implementation plan and a 30-year roadmap to modernise stormwater systems and curb waterlogging during increasingly severe monsoons. The plan also envisions redesigning outdated channels.