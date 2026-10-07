Delhi govt doubles incentives of ASHA workers, launches nursing home portal

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday announced a series of health initiatives, such as increase in incentives for Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, expanded newborns’ screening under Mission ANMOL (Advanced Newborn Monitoring for Optimal Lifecare), an online portal for nursing homes, and a new building for the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) at GB Pant Hospital.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu at the ASHA Samman Samaroh event on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

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The announcements were made by lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and chief minister Rekha Gupta at the ASHA Samman Samaroh held at Thyagraj Stadium on Tuesday.

The government announced doubling the incentives for a total of 6,690 ASHA workers to ₹6,000 a month, describing it as recognition of their role in delivering healthcare services.

“ASHA workers take healthcare services and government schemes to people’s doorsteps. It is our responsibility to care for their dignity and welfare,” CM Gupta said at the event.

The government also announced expansion of Mission ANMOL, under which newborns will be screened for 63 congenital, genetic and metabolic disorders within 24 to 72 hours of birth.

As per officials, the government aims to increase annual screening coverage from 150,000 to 250,000 newborns. More than 75,000 newborns have been screened under the scheme so far this year and over 700 children have received timely treatment after early diagnosis, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} The government also inaugurated the SOTTO building at GB Pant Hospital to strengthen organ and tissue donation and transplantation services in Delhi. At the event, CM urged residents to promote awareness about organ donation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government also inaugurated the SOTTO building at GB Pant Hospital to strengthen organ and tissue donation and transplantation services in Delhi. At the event, CM urged residents to promote awareness about organ donation. {{/usCountry}}

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“Organ donation is not merely a medical procedure but a symbol of humanity, compassion and respect for life,” she said.

Additionally, the government launched the Nursing Home Management System portal, which the CM said will enable online registration and renewal of private nursing homes, reduce paperwork, improve transparency and simplify regulatory processes.

Health minister Pankaj Singh said the measures reflected the government’s effort to strengthen healthcare delivery through technology and public health interventions. “Our objective is not merely to make announcements but to deliver work, results and positive change in the lives of Delhi residents,” he said at the event.