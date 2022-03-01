Delhi govt invites expressions of interest for creating Dilli Bazaar e-commerce platform
The Delhi government has set the ball rolling on its ambitious e-marketplace initiative “Dilli Bazaar”, with the industries department inviting expressions of interest from agencies to design, develop, operate and maintain the “Dilli Bazaar” platform, including the digital portal as well as associated offline services.
Officials in the know of the matter said the government has envisaged Dilli Bazaar as a state-of-the-art e-marketplace that will empower Delhi-based businesses to grow and diversify. The user-friendly and easy to operate platform will be designed by deploying the best-in-class technology to enhance the digital presence of local businesses, including traders, sellers, wholesalers, service providers and manufacturing units, among others.
The first phase of the project will focus on bringing on board product sellers, while the second phase will bring service providers to the platform.
Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi has concluded a detailed three month consultation exercise with various market associations of Delhi, existing e-commerce platforms, and logistics providers, as well as national and internal benchmarking, to create a unique road map for Dilli Bazaar, said DDC vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah.
Shah said it was after realising that many sellers needed support to move online and capitalise on the pandemic-induced e-commerce opportunity that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the Dilli Bazaar initiative.
The platform, she said, will help promote local businesses by providing them access to larger markets and a level-playing field. “As the government will help sellers set up their virtual shops at zero cost, local businesses will be able to “Covid-proof” themselves and access a global online community,” Shah said.
Every seller on the Dilli Bazaar platform will have her own store-front where they can showcase their unique products along with detailed product catalogues. The seller will thus have an additional virtual store running round the clock , one that will help her reach both domestic and international customers.
The platform also envisions to be among the first and largest e-commerce marketplaces to be compliant with Union government’s open network for digital commerce (ONDC) initiative, enabling the seller to be easily discoverable and allowing them to conduct their businesses across multiple buyer platforms. Customers on that platform will be able to search by products, markets, sellers and geographical area.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.