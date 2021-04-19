Delhi govt officers to monitor sale, distribution of remdesivir, oxygen

The Delhi government has set up two helplines to aid Covid-19 patients in getting necessary medicines for treatment. The Karkardooma helpline (011-22393705) will help people living in east, northeast, south, central, New Delhi, and north districts and the Lawrence Road helpline (011-27100164) will help people from northwest, southwest, and west districts.

“Every attempt is being made to make available Covid management drugs in all major hospitals,” said the order by Dr AK Nasa, head of Delhi’s drug control office. The order mentions company helplines available in public domain which can be contacted with details of hospitalisation of the patients, prescription, Covid-19 positive report, and aadhar card.

In addition, all the drug inspectors in Delhi have been directed to check the movement of remdesivir, a shortage of which has been reported due to the surge in Covid-19 cases. The inspectors will have to monitor the order by supply depot, and that details of sale and distribution are properly maintained.

They will also have to check the stock and sales of medicines such as Tocilizumab (given to prevent cytokine storm which is excessive immune response that destroys the organs and tissues) and Favipiravir (used to treat milder, non-hospitalised Covid-19 patients)

The Delhi government’s decision comes amid reports of black-marketeering of antiviral drug remdesivir across India. Country’s production of the drug being used in treating Covid-19 patients, has gone up from 2.8 million to 4.1 million vials per month during the past week, the Centre announced on Friday. Seven companies have slashed their prices for the same.

Meanwhile, to ensure proper availability of oxygen, the Delhi government has deputed nine of its officers with oxygen manufacturing plants, medical oxygen cylinder, and liquid medical oxygen suppliers to oversee the procurement and distribution to hospitals and nursing homes.

On Sunday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said oxygen has become an emergency. “Del facing acute shortage of oxygen. In view of sharply increasing cases, Del needs much more than normal supply. Rather than increasing supply, our normal supply has been sharply reduced and Delhi’s quota has been diverted to other states. OXYGEN HAS BECOME AN EMERGENCY IN DEL,” he tweeted.