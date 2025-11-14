Search
Fri, Nov 14, 2025
Delhi govt okays fresh norms to give jobs to 1984 riot victims’ families

BySnehil Sinha, New Delhi
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 03:44 am IST

Under the revised rules, original dependents, who are now aged, can nominate an adult family member — a son, daughter, daughter-in-law or son-in-law — to receive the job instead

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday approved a comprehensive policy to provide compassionate employment to the families of those killed in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The decision, cleared by the cabinet in a meeting chaired by the CM, aims to finally resolve cases that have remained pending for nearly two decades.

According to officials, several of these employment assistance cases have remained stuck since 2007 owing to procedural and administrative bottlenecks.

“This new policy puts an end to that uncertainty. The government will now follow a clear, structured and time-bound process to ensure no rightful claimant is denied support,” Gupta said.

One of the most significant features of the policy is the introduction of a next-generation eligibility clause. Many dependants who were originally entitled to compassionate jobs are now over 50 and unable to take up employment.

Under the revised rules, they can now nominate an adult family member — a son, daughter, daughter-in-law or son-in-law — to receive the job instead. Officials said this clause acknowledges the passage of time and seeks to ensure that the intended financial support actually reaches the affected households.

The government has also incorporated relaxations in age and educational qualifications, in line with Delhi High Court directions. A new verification and grievance-redressal mechanism, along with a transparent system for departmental allocation, will form the backbone of the appointment process.

Terming the decision a reflection of the administration’s empathy and its commitment to dignity, Gupta said the policy aims to restore both economic stability and self-respect to families that have spent more than 40 years waiting for closure.

