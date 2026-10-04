Delhi govt seeks agency to revive Bharti Delhi Emporium, sets 4 crore sales target

Delhi government is preparing to give its state-run handicrafts and handloom store a makeover, with the government seeking a private agency to run Bharti Delhi Emporium and deliver at least ₹4 crore in annual sales as it looks to revive the struggling outlet, officials said on Sunday.

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The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) has floated a tender to engage an agency to manage the emporium’s operations and boost sales, officials said on Sunday.

Located on Baba Kharag Singh Marg in central Delhi, the emporium has around 7,000 square feet of space spread across its basement, ground and mezzanine floors.

The selected agency will be responsible for the overall management of the outlet, including procurement, maintaining adequate stocks, displaying products and ensuring the availability of a diverse range of handicraft and handloom items.

Under the tender conditions, the agency will have to commit to a minimum annual sales target of ₹4 crore, excluding taxes. Bidders will be required to submit their technical and financial bids online.

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{{^usCountry}} The move is aimed at strengthening the emporium’s role in promoting Delhi’s handicrafts and allied products. At least 60% of the available space will be reserved for the display and sale of handicraft and handloom products, including textiles, zari work, woollen shawls, wooden handicrafts, metalware, artificial jewellery, footwear, leather goods, carpets, rugs, jute and coir products, bamboo furniture and other items, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move is aimed at strengthening the emporium’s role in promoting Delhi’s handicrafts and allied products. At least 60% of the available space will be reserved for the display and sale of handicraft and handloom products, including textiles, zari work, woollen shawls, wooden handicrafts, metalware, artificial jewellery, footwear, leather goods, carpets, rugs, jute and coir products, bamboo furniture and other items, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Of the space earmarked for handicraft and handloom products, 10% will be reserved for items supplied on a consignment basis by National and State Award-winning artisans. These artisans will be selected by DSIIDC in consultation with the Industries Department.

Their products can be displayed and sold for six months, after which unsold items will be returned and replaced.

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The selected agency will also be required to insure the emporium and its goods against risks including theft, fire and earthquakes, with the cost to be borne by the agency.

It will have to maintain a computerised billing system, issue GST-compliant invoices and submit regular sales reports to DSIIDC.

Under the proposed arrangement, sale proceeds will be deposited directly into DSIIDC’s designated bank account. The corporation will pay the agency for supplies based on actual sales and the minimum sales target quoted during bidding, with separate provisions for products sourced from award-winning artisans.

The tender also provides for action if the agency fails to meet its sales commitment. This includes recovery of the corporation’s dues from the security deposit and possible termination of the agreement.

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The successful bidder will have to commence sales within 30 days of the award of the contract. Failure to do so could result in cancellation of the tender and forfeiture of the earnest money.