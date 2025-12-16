Delhi govt suspends in-person classes upto Class 5 over bad air quality

Taking note of the deterioration in air quality in the national capital, Delhi government on Monday suspended physical school attendance for students from nursery to Class 5 till further notice. Delhi School Parents Association president said it was a step in the right direction (Sunil Ghosh / HT)

All other classes, the order from the directorate of education (DoE) said, will continue to be conducted in accordance with the directions issued earlier. This comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday invoked measures under stage IV of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which includes mandatory hybrid classes for all, except classes 10 and 12.

Saying that the government’s priority is the health and well-being of children, Delhi education minister said, “This is a preventive and necessary step to protect young children from the adverse effects of air pollution. We are continuously monitoring the situation and will take further decisions in the best interest of students.”

Reacting to the development, the Delhi School Parents Association president, Aprajita Gautam, said it was a step in the right direction.

However, she added, the government should ensure its strict implementation regardless of which school. “The pollution does not discriminate between students of MCD, or a Central or state-run or a private and government-run school,” she said.

Meanwhile, experts warned that pollution was wreaking havoc on the health of children with coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness, throat irritation, worsening asthma, eye irritation, headaches, fatigue, and recurrent respiratory infections, among the common complaints.

“Air pollution combined with current weather conditions is a deadly mix,” said Dr Harshal Ramesh Salve, MD, Centre for Community Medicine, AIIMS. “We have seen around a 20% increase in influenza cases among children, along with a rise in respiratory complaints. While influenza is seasonal, the patient burden is clearly worsening with declining air quality.”

A doctor at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, on condition of anonymity, also said that the hospital had seen a clear rise in paediatric patients with pollution-related ailments over the past 10 days.

“Most of our patients come from economically weaker sections, where awareness about air pollution is limited. We are witnessing a 10–15% increase in children presenting with eye irritation, constant cough, and nasal burning compared to previous months,” the doctor said.

Doctors said children are particularly vulnerable because their immune systems are still developing, their lungs are more sensitive, and their exposure levels are higher due to their outdoor activities.

“There has been about a 20–30% increase in paediatric OPD cases,” confirmed Dr Rajesh Bhardwaj, a consultant at MedFirst ENT Centre in Vasant Vihar.

Dr Sourojit Gupta, a senior consultant in paediatrics and neonatology at Manipal Hospital in Dwarka, said paediatric OPD visits and emergency consultations rise whenever air quality deteriorates. “During severe to very severe pollution, we commonly see a 25–35% increase in patient visits, particularly among younger children and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.”

Gupta also warned of increased vulnerability among infants. “During high pollution phases, we see more infants with breathing discomfort, nasal congestion, noisy breathing, and feeding difficulties. Neonates are extremely sensitive due to their delicate airways,” he said, advising parents to limit outdoor exposure, ensure clean indoor air, and seek medical help promptly if symptoms worsen.

At AIIMS, neonatal specialist Dr Ramesh Agarwal said that while studies clearly show the long-term impact of air pollution on newborns, there has not been a sudden surge in pollution-related neonatal admissions so far. “Most evidence points to long-term effects rather than immediate spikes.”

Dr Sumit Chakravarty, associate director of paediatrics and neonatology at Asian Hospital, Faridabad, said high pollution days affect neonates in three major ways. “We see breathing problems, increased oxygen requirements, and worsening of existing lung conditions. Parents should keep babies indoors, maintain good ventilation, and seek immediate medical care if there are signs of rapid breathing, poor feeding, or bluish skin,” he added.

Ananya [LAST NAME??], the mother of an eight-year-old, said, the condition of her son, who was born with bronchitis, becomes “unbearable” on such days. “He develops nasal burning and constant coughing. We are forced to keep him indoors because stepping outside puts his health at risk.”

Beyond physical illness, doctors are also flagging growing mental health concerns. “Prolonged indoor confinement due to air pollution is increasing anxiety and restlessness among children,” said Dr Pavitra Shankar, associate consultant in psychiatry at Aakash Healthcare. “Children experience fear, irritability, and helplessness as outdoor activities stop and they are constantly exposed to alarming pollution-related problems. If this stress continues without intervention, it can lead to sleep disturbances, behavioural issues, and a higher risk of long-term anxiety disorders.”

But parents said they too were in a bind.

“Of course, on one side, my kids have been falling sick because of the pollution so I am happy that they can stay indoors. However, on the other hand, how does one manage four-year-old children when they have unlimited access to the internet. They are bound to get addicted to screens,” said Tanima Dutta, a parent of twin boys who study at Tagore International School.

Adding that environmental exposure often shows delayed health effects, AIIMS’s Salve said, “In the coming days, the true extent of the rise in patient load due to air pollution will become clearer.”