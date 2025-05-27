Delhi govt suspends PWD official for Minto Bridge waterlogging

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday ordered the suspension of a junior engineer (electrical) of the Public Works Department for negligence, as heavy rainfall on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday flooded the Minto Bridge, which is listed as a waterlogging hot spot, according to a statement issued by the CM office. Waterlogged ITO, another hot spot. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The order cited failure on the junior engineer’s part to take necessary countermeasures, such as timely use of pumps to prevent waterlogging in the key stretch. A show cause notice was also issued to the assistant engineer (electrical), seeking a response within 48 hours, and an explanation from the executive engineer concerned, according to the order.

“The chronic problem of waterlogging is now under control—despite three record rainfalls, the water was drained out within an hour. The desilting done in Delhi has been historic and will be made more effective in the days to come,” CM Gupta told mediapersons on Monday.

PWD did not respond to requests for comment.

On Sunday morning, Delhi experienced severe waterlogging following heavy overnight rainfall which led to widespread flooding at usual waterlogging hot spots—Minto Bridge, Azadpur, ITO, airport approach, Zakhira, Ashok Vihar Underpass, Mashuban Chowk Underpass, and Dhaula Kuan Ring Road towards Naraina. Several of these sites have been earmarked as “waterlogging hot spots”, where the PWD assured to have undertaken multiple corrective measures.

The CM’s office said that despite prior instructions, the officials concerned failed to put in place timely preventive measures to ensure effective drainage. The CM warned that officials concerned will be held accountable for any further lapse and asked those concerned to be on their toes to ensure people do not face disruptions during rainfall.

The CM directed all departments in charge of drains to ensure proper desilting and cleaning, and warned nodal officers of action in case of lapses. She said robust preparedness, real-time monitoring, and proactive on-ground response should be in place to avoid a repeat of waterlogging.