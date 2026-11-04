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Delhi govt to celebrate Diwali with drone show at Central Park

New DelhiThe Delhi government is planning to celebrate Diwali at Central Park in Connaught Place this year, with a drone show depicting episodes from the Ramayana likely to be a major attraction, officials aware of the plans said

Published on: Nov 4, 2026, 07:33:20 IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi

There will be a two-day celebration to mark the festival on November 6 and 7. (Representative photo)
There will be a two-day celebration to mark the festival on November 6 and 7. (Representative photo)

The Delhi government is planning to celebrate Diwali at Central Park in Connaught Place this year, with a drone show depicting episodes from the Ramayana likely to be a major attraction, officials aware of the plans said.

The government is working on plans for the event, but details, such as the scale of the drone show, the number of drones to be deployed and the schedule, are yet to be finalised. There will be a two-day celebration to mark the festival on November 6 and 7.

The event at Central Park is expected to draw a large number of visitors, given its central location in the heart of the Capital. The government is looking at ways to make the celebrations engaging while retaining the religious and cultural significance of the festival, officials said.

The proposed drone show is likely to be a key highlight of this year’s celebrations, offering a technology-driven alternative to the traditional festivities. Through aerial formations and visual storytelling, the show is expected to depict key episodes from the Ramayana.

This year, shifting the venue to Central Park in Connaught Place would bring the festivities to one of Delhi’s prominent public spaces, surrounded by the commercial and cultural hub of the city, officials said.

 
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