Delhi govt to hire consultancy for Maulana Azad Medical College redevelopment

The Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) will hire a consultancy for a 30-year redevelopment plan for the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) campus and its associated hospital complexes. The proposed plan envisages new construction, demolition or strengthening of ageing structures and an integrated network of roads and services, officials said on Wednesday.

The redevelopment plan will cover MAMC, Lok Nayak Hospital, GB Pant Hospital, Guru Nanak Eye Centre and Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences. (HT PHOTO)

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The redevelopment plan will cover MAMC, Lok Nayak Hospital, GB Pant Hospital, Guru Nanak Eye Centre and Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences.

Officials said the campus has a mix of old and new buildings, some structures under construction and limited vacant land, requiring a detailed exercise to identify sites for fresh development and buildings that have outlived their utility.

According to the PWD tender, the master planning exercise will cover 3.64 lakh square metres. Around 1 lakh square metres of new buildings on vacant land or land freed after demolition of old structures have been envisaged. A structural audit will be conducted for about 75,000 square metres of buildings constructed before 2000 and more than 15 metres high, with recommendations on strengthening, retrofitting or their integration into the redevelopment plan.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposed plan will include a circumferential road, better entrances and exits, parking, pedestrian movement and dedicated emergency corridors between buildings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed plan will include a circumferential road, better entrances and exits, parking, pedestrian movement and dedicated emergency corridors between buildings. {{/usCountry}}

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The consultant will examine residential accommodation and hostels for doctors, nurses and students, a convention centre, central library, research facilities, a dormitory/budget hotel for patients’ attendants, a reception block and potentially a rooftop helipad.

The proposal envisages a “Green Campus” with more greenery, solar power, water conservation, waste management and electric vehicles for internal movement.

The consultancy’s scope extends beyond planning to digital surveys, architectural and structural designs, tender documents, working drawings and statutory approvals, besides providing support during the construction phase.

The consultancy period is fixed at 36 months or two months after completion of construction, whichever is later.

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Last year, the then lieutenant-governor VK Saxena, chief minister Rekha Gupta and health minister Pankaj Singh reviewed the MAMC, Lok Nayak Hospital, GB Pant Hospital, and the Guru Nanak Eye Centre Complex’s security and infrastructure. They found lapses in security and an acute shortage of accommodation.