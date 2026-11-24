New Delhi, The Delhi government will soon launch a dedicated portal for domestic power consumers to opt for subsidy, officials said on Monday.

Delhi govt to launch dedicated portal for domestic consumers to claim power subsidy more less

After the launch of the portal, expectedly in the first week of December, the consumers will have a month to register on the portal using the required documents and opt for the subsidy, a senior government officer said.

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The consumers will need to opt for the subsidy every year. Those who do not opt in will forfeit it, he said.

Power discoms will verify the consumers using their electricity consumer number and Aadhaar details, the officials said.

The Delhi government led by the Aam Aadmi Party began providing power subsidy in 2022 exclusively to domestic consumers who applied for it.

Under the existing subsidy scheme, the Delhi government offers free electricity to domestic consumers who use up to 200 units per month.

Those consuming between 201 and 400 units per month receive a 50 per cent subsidy, capped at ₹800.

Over the past decade, the Delhi government's power subsidy bill has more than doubled due to an increase in the number of domestic consumers.

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{{^usCountry}} As of February, the amount allocated for power subsidy by the Delhi government had reached ₹4,037.63 crore. For the current financial year , the government has allocated ₹3,500 crore for power subsidy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of February, the amount allocated for power subsidy by the Delhi government had reached ₹4,037.63 crore. For the current financial year , the government has allocated ₹3,500 crore for power subsidy. {{/usCountry}}

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The number of power consumers in Delhi has risen by nearly 40 per cent in the last decade and currently stands at over 73 lakh. According to the latest economic survey report, the domestic category constitutes the highest percentage of total consumers at 84.1 per cent.

A Comptroller and Auditor General of India report has flagged that the power subsidy policy failed to target deserving and disadvantaged sections of society, as a majority of the beneficiaries fell in the higher consumption bracket.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.